A Nigerian lady expressed regret over the course she studied in the university and branded it the “most useless”

She shared two things her lecturers said that made her regard the course as such, as she mentioned what she studied for four years

Her video sparked reactions on social media, and many who saw the clip shared their similar observations about their university courses

A Nigerian lady took to social media to express her regret over the course she studied in the university.

She stated that her course in school was her biggest regret, stating that she wasted her years.

A lady who regrets studying "most useless course in Nigeria" shares experience. Photo: @aunty.tonia3

Source: TikTok

Lady regrets course she studied in university

Identified as @aunty.tonia3 on TikTok, the lady said she studied library and information science.

Her words:

“I wasted four years of my life studying the most useless course in Nigeria. I should have known when all the lecturers keep saying taht after you finish this course, you can work anywhere.

"The second red flag is that all my coursemates, none of them wanted to study the course. None of them have ever heard about the course but somehow, somewhere, they landed in that department."

She added:

"The course I studied is one of the biggest regrets in my life."

The video was captioned:

"They told us university was the key to success, but they forgot to mention that some degrees don't even fit the lock.Studying Library and Information Science is officially my biggest regret in this Nigerian economy."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience in university

lydia_sorochi said:

"Jokes on you!! I’m working in oil and gas as a library and information science graduate."

user9973725786530foyeke said:

"No course is useless.It depends on your accessibility and connectivity.Let stop discouraging those student in the university. Am just saying the fact my sister i didn't say i have connection."

yhuddy said:

"This course that landed my friend in fully funded scholarship in the USA."

Darlingonyi said:

"I think it started with your perception about this course. As a librarian, it opened great doors for me in the education sector. There are lots of opportunity in this area. In the UK currently, it is under the higher skilled jobs. My career as a librarian was in Nigeria and it opened doors for me. There are lots of libraries to work in, school libraries, special libraries etc. do your your research you will be shocked. There are other things you can do. I am currently a careers adviser and I got to this point from becoming a librarian. Librarianship made me realize that I can do more. I am still supporting the library in my current place of work and will do more when I have time. You need to look deep and explore options more."

BISEM HOME ESSENTIALS said:

"Date and Information are used mostly in organisations. Keeping, storing and analysing data is part of the course. All you need to do is learn few softwares and evolve. You don’t have to work in a library."

A lady shares why she regretted the course she studied in the university. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng