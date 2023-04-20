Davido returned to social media with his new album Timeless and two new artistes Logos Olori and Morravey

Morravey is the second lady on Davido's label, and a snippet of her track on his album sparked reactions on social media

The majority agreed that Morravey had great potential and even compared her to other artistes, but other netizens had different reactions

Nigerian singer Davido recently signed a new female artiste, Morravey, to his record label and featured her on his new album Timeless.

A snippet of Morravey's track on Davido's album was shared by popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, showing her off in her element.

Nigerians share opinions about Davido's Morravey Photo credit: @morravey

Source: Instagram

The video sparked reactions, with netizens expressing different opinions, especially about her sound and voice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Morravey's video

ankara_lace_stylez:

"Amazing voice but she seems shy."

scoobynero:

"ONE OF MY FAVE from that “TIMELESS” ALBUM "

booktwitch:

"A mix of Ayrastar, Yemi Alade, DJ Cuppy and Beyoncé. She dope asf"

symply_gifty:

"She sounds exactly like Chidinma "

mary_uzorchukwu:

"His love for black girls de give me joy "

chocol8quin:

"Give her 6months, her swag go come out well"

mjeezy.nwa':

"In the garden is my favorite jam ehhh. It makes me feel like a kid in love and her voice is so soothing "

ayodeji_atte:

"I personally feel Davido and Wizkid shouldn’t be signing Artists. Probably till they are sure they ain’t singing new songs again."

enwongo_abasi_ibom:

"Interesting voice I also hear Ms Kedike’s (Chidinma) in that voice."

ex3me.pheleep:

"She’s really good but the competition is high."

gretnexgodwin:

"Small small mistake from d beat, is just up and down up and down them need to work on it pls, and as for d girl. she needs to be very bold in d studio while singing as well."

Davido celebrates win in France amid cheating allegations

Popular Nigerian singer Davido took to social media with a post announcing his latest win, a plaque.

The singer's 2017 hit single, Fall, won a plaque in France, and he shared photos to celebrate the achievement.

Davido's post about his achievement came in the midst of allegations and rumours that he cheated on his wife Chioma and got one of his baby mamas pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng