Controversial Afro-street musician Portable has unlocked a new version of himself as he shocks many with a recent clip of him attending a garment church

A clip of the singer that has now gone viral online, Portable, was seen in the famous Celestial Sutana while holding candles wrapped with palm leaves

The singer, at some point in the trending clip, was seen tossing around on the floor as he continued to pray

Famously controversial Street-pop sensation Portable has shocked many as he shows a new side of his personality after a clip of him attending a Celestial church to offer prayers to God went viral.

In the trending clip, Portable seemed quite engrossed in the prayers to the extent that, at some point, he went on his kneels, prostrated and started tossing around on the floor.

Controversial singer Portable trends online as a clip of him attending a Celestial church to offer prayers goes viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the clip shared by Portable on his page, he wrote a plea to God, asking that he gets favoured with a billion dollars.

While also noting that Prayer is the master key to anything a person wants to achieve. Read the caption Portable added to the trending clip:

"God I No Too Small For 1 Billions . 1 Billion Dollars No Too Much For Me ZAZUU. Prayer is the Master Key God any step I take let your Grace be with me. Amin."

Watch the video of singer Portable wearing a Celestial garment while offering prayers:

See how netizens reacted to the trending clip of Portable praying as he attends Celestial cChurch@gee_crown_of_lagos:

"Portable sef dey sing make we no lie ."

@churchillmimo:

"E sabi person & com still Sabi God…Now tel me how dat kind person go com Fall @portablebaeby O’ja’bo’tihe who sabi God no fit fall."

@officialjoyonoriode:

"The only song that makes sense so far, indeed never write anyone off. Well done."

@ojo_blogger_blogger:

"Aje portable go collect award this year OGUN."

@oohthiny__lamba:

"Portable go drop song today another one ready tomorrow."

@michealbank519:

"Do not jump do not rush❤️❤️I pray your lyrics will never grow old."

@tobyno_dc101:

"Diz guy don get track pass Baddo seff because nah everyday baba Dey drop track make e Dey calm nah any small talk like diz e go add tune and call producer otilor bayen ooo."

@iamalberto01:

"Zazu you dey perform na Rutuals??? Abeg show me road."

@x_pun25:

"Many people don fail because dem copy others."

@official_mzzmorel:

"This song screaming my favorite @qdot_alagbe."

@sandrausonegbu:

"Life is the most difficult exam,many people fail because they copy others...Portable with the words of wisdoms as always."

@princekomeisrael:

"I join in this journey to 1 billion dollars. Baba God empower and help us."

