Actor Itele D Icon has been trending on social media following accusations that he abandoned the mother of four of his kids

Amid the online drama, a gifting company paid a visit to the woman and her children with cash and other lovely items

A video showing the moment Itele’s family members were surprised was shared online and netizens couldn’t help but pray for the good Samaritan

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini aka Itele D Icon is currently receiving heavy backlash on social media amid allegations of not taking proper care of his family members.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover, called out the movie star and accused him of abandoning the mother of his kids.

Video shows where actor Itele D Icon's partner and their 4 kids live. Photo: @iteledicon/@royalgugssurprises

A phone conversation also leaked online and Itele was heard mentioning how he sends about N70k every month for the upkeep of the woman and their children.

Amid the drama, a kindhearted woman who runs a gifting company paid a visit to the actor’s family members and made them happy.

A video showing the emotional visit captured Itele’s partner and the grown-up kids posing with cash gifts among other items brought for them.

A different portion of the video captured the moment Itele’s partner expressed her heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the owner of the company.

According to the woman, she has been keeping a low profile all her life and it’s only the actor’s actions that have shown the world her condition.

Watch the emotional video below:

Social media users react

juwon_debbie said:

"The kids can see smile on their moms face. It’s priceless. God bless you Mahmah ."

ijebuponmoand_foods said:

"Was crying while watching.....Amen to all the prayers for you.So shall it be in Jesus name."

queen_mojisola1 said:

"This so emotional the twins are happy and crying at the same time may Almighty Allah continue to bless you mama ❤️ ahhhh I love this so much ❤️thanks for making they happy."

kidwalksapparels said:

"I don't know why I'm so teary after seeing this. She is a beautiful woman."

wuraoluwa_babs said:

"Tear of joy flowing from my eyes May u never know sorrow aunty toyin."

