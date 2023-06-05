The fame internationally recognised Nigerian singer Rema doesn't seem set to wane anytime soon, and a recent clip of him hanging out with veteran American singer Ashanti proves it

Rema, who is currently in the US on a music tour for his latest EP, Rave & Roses Ultra, was seen hanging out with the ace R&B singer

In the clip, the singer was heard telling Ashanti that he appreciates her while revealing that he was a massive fan of hers while growing up, and the American replied saying, "thank you baby"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mavins record label artist and fast-growing international Afrobeat singer Divine Okubor better known as Rema, trends online after a clip of him with veteran American pop star Ashanti went viral.

In the viral clip, the Asanti was seen sharing a selfie moment with the Nigerian international rave of the moment after he was done performing at a show in Los Angeles.

Young Nigerian singer Rema trends online as a clip of him meeting the veteran pop star Ashanti backstage goes viral. Photo credit: @seanokeke/@Ashanti/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

However, what stirred the attention of many the most during the pair's encounter was when Ashanti called Rema 'baby' after the Nigerian singer had complimented the veteran.

Watch the viral clip as Rema meets American pop star Ashanti:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip as Rema shares a selfie moment with Ashanti

@xayib0y_zz:

"GBO GBO YIN NI REMA MA FE DO TAN LOWKEY."

@sandiva___:

"Na who no get love life dey awake by this time go find love."

@clonetaurus:

"Omo Ashanti still looking ."

@jizkid_:

"Rema no won touch na him mama be that."

@kashishsinghpargai:

"We waiting looking for collab."

@only1fav:

"He manifested this, so fulfilling to see."

@dennyoent:

"Legend, in the making, no doubt about it."

@lawwhiz_:

"No, boundaries. That little kid from Benin taking over."

Reactions as Rema breaks record as youngest Nigerian artist to perform in 02 arena

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian fast-rising act Rema got netizens charged up over his growth in the industry as he prepares to perform at the 02 Arena in London.

The rising talent is said to be 23 years old and the youngest Nigerian musician who will grace the popular event venue in the United Kingdom.

Sharing the event news, Rema disclosed that the 20,000-seated capacity hall would experience Rema’s stunning performance in November.

Source: Legit.ng