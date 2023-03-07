Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has yet again sparked reactions online as he went after beatmaker Rexxie

In the viral video, Portable passed a shade at his colleague Rexxie for his song with Wizkid and for using a line very similar to one of his famous punchlines

The controversial singer also slammed Rexxie, saying that if he can't sing, why stress about it, he should pray instead

Controversial Afro-pop singer, Portable has sparked reactions online after a trending clip of him mocking his colleague, Rexxie, went viral.

The Zazu crooner, in the viral clip, trolled Rexxie for using a similar line to one of his most famous lines.

Outspoken street music sensation Portable stirs reactions online as his video clip trolling Rexxie and Wizkid's song Abracadabra goes viral. Photo credit:@portablebaeby/@Wizkidayo/@rexxiepondabeat

Portable then noted that being a singer is no joke, and if Rexxie can't sing, he should stay in his lane as a producer or pray.

Many fans have interpreted Portable's post as a call to reality for Rexxie, while some noted that not every producer should dabble in singing like Young John and Pheelz.

Watch Portable's post mocking and firing shade at Rexxie:

See what netizens had to say about Portable's viral video trolling Rexxie

@_opegram:

"Portable Dey find free beat from Rexxie come still Dey find free verse from wizzy."

@young_makaveli_01:

"This one wey don dey m@d small small. Nah cruise you dey call everything? Soon you go see say he don finally enter market."

@tech_officials:

"But the song no sweet and e no make sense, even though we no say this one head sef no correct."

@__fredo______:

"He has a point, no be everytime “baby whine” sometimes talk about life experiences. Na only ojuelegba naim wizkid talk sense and some songs for him made in Lagos album."

@thoyeen_ex:

"But he gave you some dollars on the stage and you collected it??? And still fought pocolee for ripping you? Abi? Must be Ment!!! If you no get work go farm go dey uproot unwanted weeds!!!"

@worlupk:

"Portable na sly we don see you finish!"

@kingsoonyeashi:

"Still make sense pass all portable songs. See person way never baff."

@daniel_.regha__:

"Portable needs to be cautioned; He's being unnecessar!ly loud & disrespectful for an upcomer with n¤ level in the music industry."

Source: Legit.ng