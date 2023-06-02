It is more chaos that has ensued between fast-rising singers Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky as their beef gets even messier

The fight between Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky isn't subsidizing any time soon as the pair have started to reveal dirty secrets about themselves

One of the biggest revelations came after Zino alleged that Seyi Vibez's newly acquired N500m house was audio while debunking famous beef that his colleague is an independent artist

Two of the fastest-rising Nigerian singers, Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky, have been locked in a mortal battle online over the last few days making shameful revelations about each other.

The latest episode of the pair's fight has seen Zinoleesky allege that the new N500m mansion recently acquired by Seyi Vibez was audio, and he was yet to complete the payment for the property.

Meanwhile, Seyi Vibez, whose one most significant sell point as an artist has been that he is an independent singer, called out Zinoleesky, tagging him a 'slave' because of his label deal with Marlians Records.

However, in response to Seyi Vibez's 'Slave' tag on Zino, the Marlian signee responded, revealing that the Chance singer isn't as independent as he claims and that he has a distribution deal with Dapper and a publishing deal with Mr Eazi's Empawa.

See both artist's exchanges online below:

See Zino's revelation about Seyi having a distribution deal with Dapper and Empawa:

See the reactions the exchanges stirred online:

@meratelivinglarge:

"Na why I like Americans be this, you for don hear say Seyi don look for Zino shoot am for he left leg as warning."

@realpussiness:

"You see this particular round ehn, na Zino win am, he said “Go back to your normal style”, that shot fired is too much!"

@ajokefoods_:

"Abeg wetin cause fight? Who go settle the matter now?"

@__adesolaa:

"E be like say dem serious no be cruise."

@ella._pretty6:

"Wetin seyi Dey sing?? Zin is bigger than seyi, and richer than Seyi."

@endy.vibes:

"Person wey no fit do artwork make e no put Dapper logo U no Dey label but u Dey on contract! All na same,you can’t do music alone."

@mrlilgaga:

"Let’s settle this at Lekki phase 1 Gate... No more fight online, come fight man to man. Forget music and settle this once."

@abvibez001:

"Let’s make peace ☮️ …. Comparing seyi to zino is crazy …Zino talk about ladies mostly and seyi talk about reality and inspiration!!!!"

@kelsey_miller__:

"I sha know say no matter how much Seyi get , he no go fit enter Rema.."

