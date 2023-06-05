Yoruba actor Alesh Sanni on Sunday, June 4, had an elaborate 30th birthday celebration which was star-studded

Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe, Kemi Afolabi, Fathia Williams, including crossdresser Bobrisky were among the popular faces at the event

Different clips showed the moment celebrities made money rain on Alesh while dancing on stage

Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni reached a new milestone as he clocked 30 in 2023.

To make it memorable, Alesh, on Sunday, June 4, threw a star-studded lavish birthday celebration.

Alesh Sanni marks his 30th birthday in style.

Source: Instagram

Some of the big names in the movie industry, like Fathia Williams, Baba Tee, and Kemi Afolabi, among others, all turned up to celebrate their junior colleague

A clip from the moment also showed the moment popular crossdresser Bobrisky, who was also part of the celebrity guests, made money rain at the party.

Watch the clip below:

Watch the moment Mercy Aigbe and Kemi Afolabi made money rain on Alesh on the dance floor.

Watch as Sotayo Gaga makes money rain.

Watch other videos from the party below:

Below are some of the pictures Alesh shared on his page.

Netizens react as Bobrisky makes money rain at Sanni Alesh's party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video; see them below:

omohoriwoh:

"Make Bob dance Konko Below Below Konko Below for us. We go no how far this country dey go."

mc_cain1:

"You see party?? Leave for bob if you’re her person, she’ll definitely turn up for you❤️."

ty_clarkie:

"Abeg whr bob see cleavage."

zeela_collectibles:

"Na only bob you go there go video."

blessie_lessene:

"What a bombastic side eyes."

rilnaid:

"We don get two bobrisky."

Alesh shows off mansion

Alesh Sanni made headlines in 2022 after he unveiled his first mansion with lovely pictures online.

The unveiling of the new mansion came a few days before his 29th birthday.

The celebrant wrote in his caption:

"First birthday gift from me to myself ⭐️ I appreciate myself so much before anybody else will!! This is really a gift have been wanting for….!!! And I’m grateful for it and hope for more of it Insha allahu."

Source: Legit.ng