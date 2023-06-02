Skit maker Oga Sabinus has dropped some pictures of him posing as a lawyer, which looked funny

Sabinus, in the caption, also appealed to his fans and followers to bring court cases to him so as get money to feed himself

The pictures have since stirred hilarious comments from many of the skit maker's colleagues and fans

Much loved skit maker Oga Sabinus 'Oga Sabinus' has stirred hilarious reactions with some new pictures of him as a lawyer.

The pictures, which seem to be from a new skit, showed the skit maker rocking a lawyer's gown and wig on his signature outfit.

In the last slide of his Instagram post, Sabinus added a picture of him almost in tears, which appears to be a message to anyone who hires him.

The funny man, in his caption, wrote:

"Pls Bring Case For Me So I Can Eat Pls ."

See the pictures below:

Celebrities, fans react to pictures of Sabinus as a lawyer

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

crazeclown:

" you dey chop case? ."

macaroni1:

"Last slide will be the case of anybody wey carry case come meet you ."

chinenyennebe:

"I can never trust this lawyer…small jollof rice you will lose focus ."

dee1l33:

"You dey find who you wan send go prison."

iamnaniboi:

"Latest version of Mr. Ibu pro max lol"

beekayffg

"Trouble to tribunal."

chidogram007:

"With this your shoe we go lose the case sabinus ."

holyboy.jack:

"Na Sabinus drink all the fuel na make fuel scarce ⛽️."

official_leczy:

"Na All Your Clinet Dey Go Jail Once Court Offer You JOLLOF Rice ."

iampriesst:

"Na you and the person wey get the case them go jail."

b_ennyj:

"You Dey like person wey fit put person for case on top @mrfunny1_"

