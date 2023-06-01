Nigerian superstar actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, were at it again with a new video shared on his verified social media account

The controversial Nollywood lovebirds displayed a rare moment as they gave netizens a new topic to deliberate on

In the sensational video, the blinded love duo sparked reactions as they vibed to Rexxie’s hit song Abracadabra featuring Wizkid

Nollywood star Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have continued displaying all forms of antics online, regardless of what naysayers say.

In a recent video shared on Yul Edochie’s personal social media account, the two engrossed lovebirds were seen goofing around as they went for a ride.

Yul Edochie & Judy Austin spark reactions with Rexxie’s hit song Abracadabra Credit: @yuledochie, @rexxiepondabeat

The actor could be seen driving as his Ijele nwanyi, Judy, captured their fun moment with her phone’s front camera.

The duo vibed to Rexxie’s Abracadabra featuring Wizkid, Naira Marley, and Skibii as they sang along to the lyrics they knew without the song playing in the background.

Watch their video below

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s video

Yul and Judy's emphasis on the lyrics "your father" in Rexxie's song led to divided reactions from netizens.

Sekyen Kop:

"I used to admire May and Yul but Judy and Yul are a better match..May shouldn’t look back please.. Yul has found his missing rib."

Hindu General:

"Good morning haters! Look, your opinions here are as useless as your jealous selves.So think about your own problems and how to solve and leave lovebirds to enjoy themselves Nonononononsense!! Mtcheeew."

Livewell Ifunanya Cherish:

"Yul remember the internet never forgets. You are cashing out now through Nigerians comments views and rants.

"But blv me you...you will live to regret all of this because even when you get old...this videos you have been making displaying your heartlessness and foolishness will remind you of how you hurt your children, wife and concern Nigerians that loved you.

"Keep fooling around.. The internet never forgets...let me even screen record should incase you delete them.

"Ndi Igbo turu ilu si...okoro toro cha o chere ibe ya....thank God your children are growing fast.

I weep for you."

Julie'scorner:

"After all yul never asked may to leave, she left voluntarily because she took advice from the online ."

