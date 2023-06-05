“Face Card! Body Goals”: Fans React As Regina Daniels Goes on Dinner Date With Unknown Man, Clip Trends
- Nollywood actress Regina Daniels trends online after she shared posted a clip of herself getting glammed up for a dinner date
- Regina, who looked every inch stunning, could help but make her fans and followers blush at her gorgeous beauty and raunchy fashion sense
- The actress, however, didn't reveal in the viral clip who she was set to go on a dinner date with because there was a corresponding video of such on her husband's page
Nollywood actress turned wife of Nigerian billionaire Regina Daniels sets tongues wagging online after a clip of her rocking a stunningly gorgeous outfit that leaves very little to imagination went viral.
The movie star revealed in the cute viral clip that she was set to go on a dinner date, and there's no hiding that Regina looked quite a peach beauty in her outfit and the viral clip.
"You don't listen to me": Drama as clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd Wife, Judy Austin fighting leaks, fans react
However, what seems to have captured the heart of many about the viral clip is that Regina Daniels didn't reveal who she was set to go on a dinner date with.
Watch the clip of Regina getting glammed as she goes on a dinner date:
See how netizens reacted to the trending video of Regina as she goes on a dinner date:
@ruthkadiri:
"You look amazing darling."
@faith_glitter:
"Old man food."
@adatheresa:
"There's nothing like marrying someone who lets you be you wear anything you want!"
@vera_henry_:
"Na only u fit advice me for this country."
@strictly_weightloss:
"Face card !! Body goals!!"
@delkay_wears:
"Living my dream life, enjoy Baby girl."
@peachespresh:
"You are pretty... Haba. How can one person be this pretty."
@esty_cutie:
"The only beautiful woman in Nigeria."
@temisexy009:
"See as one person fine like 10 people combined."
@kingjeffm:
"Chai na old man dey chop all these, money is good."
Source: Legit.ng