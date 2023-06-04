Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan, has been ordained a pastor of the Gracemade Christian Center

Osigbesan who is popular for her role in The Johnsons, shared a video of her ordination as she revealed she had been running away from the call

Several colleagues and fans of the movie star have taken to the comment section to congratulate her

Seun Osigbesan is now a confirmed woman of God and her fans couldn't be any happier!

Photos of Seun Credit: @zsheunic

Source: Instagram

Osigbesan, most popular for her role in The Johnson, took to her Instagram page to share a video which captured the moment she was ordained a pastor.

In the video, she is seen kneeling on the altar and two men of God - including her husband who is the lead pastor - pray over an emotional Osigbesan.

Sharing the video, the actress revealed that she had been running away from the pastoral call for a very long time.

She wrote:

"I have dreaded THIS DAY for a very long time. I have been running away from the call of God upon my life. I have been a Jonah for too long.But I soon realized that THOSE WHO WILL WIN MUST KNOW HOW TO SURRENDER, BOW, FORFEIT, YIELD, GIVE UP THEIR WILL totally and follow HIM. There is no higher calling than this. The place of power is at His feet. I am grateful and honored by God that He found me worthy of this call.‍♀️Today, I have been ordained a pastor to the glory of God."

Watch video below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Seun Osigbesan on pastorial ordination

biodunstephen:

"Congratulations woman of God."

itshelenpaul:

"Congratulations You have entered a fresh level of growth. Praise God May you receive help all over the globe in Jesus name."

moms_n_daughters:

"Congratulations May the Lord guide you on this glorious path. His Grace shall be abundant over you and your family. It’s time to officially start calling you Pastor Seun."

toyin_falaiye:

"God bless you for yielding! I pray for Grace for the journey ahead.may you be engraved with power and strength for the work of the Kingdom! I celebrate Grace Pastor Seun Osigbesan."

Source: Legit.ng