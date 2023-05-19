A video of a lady in what appears to be a wedding dress has gone viral due to the nature of the dress

In the video, she is seen coming down a flight of stairs in a dress that appeared to be made of plastic plates

The video has since gone viral on social media sparking hilarious comments from netizens

Wedding looks are getting more daring as time passes by.

A lady has gone viral on social media over her interesting dress choice for what appears to be her wedding day.

Photos of the lady in the wedding dress

Source: Instagram

The video posted by blogger @codedblog, the lady is seen being assisted down a flight of stairs in the white dress which appears to be made of plastic spoons, cups and plates.

Behind her is a lady assisting her with the long train, and another person holding an umbrella made of the same plastic.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in unqiue wedding dress

fabulous_ayofads:

"Na Tiananah design this dress..I no wan hear another thing."

cutegirlstailor:

"Na Tiannah sew this dress o."

geh_geh01:

"E gats be tiannah…… tiannah is that youuuuuu."

bermix_cleaners_backup:

"All of you laughing in this comment section are haters.If this was designed by Tianah Y'all will be shouting creativity.... congratulations ma'am."

j_bangs85:

"It's actually unique, oyibo go soon copy am."

debby_thriftstore:

"This wedding gown suppose break gunniess record."

pholarphresh:

"Na POP den use sew this one oo."

harbhybeart:

"Noting wey anybody fih tell me,she be one of the shareholder for plastics industry."

ayaolaide_hair1:

"This one nah tiana pikin."

