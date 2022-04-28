Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday with some gorgeous photos

In the pictures shared, the actress popularly known for her role in The Johnsons sported a mixed print ensemble

In December 2021, the TV star wowed many fans online after she rocked matching outfits with her daughter on her 5th birthday

Seun Osigbesan has over the years proven to be quite the stylish woman, especially when it has to do with African prints.

On April 26, Osigbesan who is known for her role as Jennifer in the African Magic series, The Johnsons, clocked a year older.

The actress marked her birthday in style. Photo credit: @zsheunic

Source: Instagram

To celebrate her 36th birthday, the gorgeous actress shared a series of photos in which she is seen rocking a colourful print look.

The ensemble comprised of a sleeveless yellow ankara blazer top which she wore over a pair of tie/dye pants that matched the collar of her top.

She accessorised with pearly dropping earrings, a simple bracelet and a pair of yellow pumps.

Check the look below:

Twinning with mummy: Actress Seun Osigbesan and daughter rock matching outfits

For many mothers, sharing a beautiful bond with their children is something they strive for as the perks of having this are many - including rocking matching outfits that would leave people in awe.

Seun Osigbesan, had, in December 2021, celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday with some adorable photos shared on social media.

Osigbesan made sure her daughter's birthday was a colourful one to remember as the duo had a heart-melting photoshoot to mark the day.

