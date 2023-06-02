Actress Destiny Etiko recently shared a clip of a car accident she witnessed as she expressed gratitude to her maker

Destiny revealed she was working on a movie set when the accident happened, and her movie director's car was bashed

Many of the actress' fans and followers took to her comment section to join her in appreciating God she was not affected

Moviemaker Destiny Etiko has left many of her fans talking after she shared a video of a car accident she witnessed during a movie shoot at a plaza.

In a video via her Facebook page, Destiny shared how a lady slightly rammed into a parked car while attempting to reverse.

Destiny Etiko shares a frightening car accident. Credit: @destinyetiko

While onlookers expressed concerns, the Nollywood actress revealed that one of the bashed cars belonged to her movie director.

The culprit, in response to the incident, said her car suffered a brake failure while she was trying to reverse.

Sharing the video, Destiny wrote:

"Thank God that I was not affected even being so close to this vehicle."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's video showing accident scene

See some of their comments below:

Christable Happiness Oshiemele:

"Thank God for ur life my sweet sister ❤️may God continue to protect you and guide you in Jesus name Amen ."

Odibeze Talks:

"Congratulations the God of marcy have saved you thank God Chinyere Godwin You are covered by the Blood of Jesus. There shall be no loss."

Racheal Nneka Udemba:

"Thank God! And they will always come late in Jesus name Amen ."

Mhiz Beauty:

"Thank God for life and saving you my beloved drama doll."

Chinelo Princess:

"The truth of this whole thing is that this deys u need to be very prayerful.. this is the second time u are experience in accident on ur wayso just be carefulthe devil is at work ."

