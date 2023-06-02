Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, is celebrating her 26th birthday

The Edo-born energy queen took to social media to share some stunning images of herself accompanied by a self-lifting note to usher her into the new age

Phyna noted that her crown isn't a direct result of her possessions, but rather of how she makes everyone around her feel

Big Brother Naija 'Level Up' queen Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, is celebrating her birthday today, June 2, 2023.

The reality personality from Edo state is 26, and she released some lovely pictures of herself glowing in beauty on social media.

Pictures of BBNaija Pyhna on her 26th birthday Credit: @unusualphyna

Celebrating her big day, Phyna stated that her crown is a reflection of how she makes those around her feel, and not what she possesses or who she is.

She wrote on Instagram:

"My crown is in my heart, not on my head."

The celebrant highlighted her spiritual growth as one of the nicest things that had occurred to her, adding that dreams do come true.

"My crown isn’t a result of what I have or who I am; it’s a mirror reflection of how I make people around me feel. My crown is in my heart, not on my head. Dreams are coming through and my growth with God is one of the best things that has happened.

"My crown is confidence, and it can’t fall off. 26 & sassy‍♀️ (adjective).."

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate BBN Phyna's birthday

datgal_sarah:

"The Lord bless you and keep you. May His face shine upon you and give you peace . This new chapter shall bring you good success, favour, open doors, greater grace and fulfilment of all your heart desires . The world isn't ready for your greatness ✨✨."

ikiza20:

" to the big 26 my baby many more blessings on the way."

sirkess_official:

"We don get wedding gown, we don fix date already. Na just husband we Dey find. Happiest Birthday IJEOMA."

tutuoru:

"I wanted to write an epistle of how supporting u as a fan has been,but all I can type is"i really love u"."

BBNaija Phyna unbothered as $200 disappears from her hotel room in Asaba

Meanwhile, the reality TV star disclosed that she was robbed in an Asaba hotel, and some money was taken.

Phyna said after she packed her things, she discovered that 200 USD had been taken from her luggage.

The amount of money was insignificant, so Phyna insisted on letting it go and continued to mock Asaba.

