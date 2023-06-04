Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter Deja recently clocked three, and the singers decided to throw her a birthday party

In a video shared on Simi's page, they were surrounded by friends and family members with kids at the colourful event

Simi's mum stole the show with her moves on the dancefloor as netizens marvelled at the simplicity of the birthday party

Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter Deja's third birthday party was a beautiful and colourful affair.

As with all kids, Deja's birthday was cartoon themed and to the surprise of many, adults turned up more than children at the party.

Netizens gush over video of Deja's third birthday party Photo credit: @symply_simi

Source: Instagram

Simi shared a video of some moments from the fun party, and her mum managed to take over the dancefloor despite her age.

The singer and her husband also had their moments, dancing and sealing a loved-up moment with a kiss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Popular celebrity faces showed up for Deja with enough to eat, drink, and celebrate.

The birthday girl appeared to have fun running around with balloons, playing with balls and dancing.

Simi wrote:

"This episode of Bluey is called "DEJA Turns 3!" @mimiluxe_events is family at this point cos she be showing out every single time. Thanks to everyone that came out to celebrate my baby. Some people ran away before I started recording, but I appreciate you so much. God bless you!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Simi's video

zino_paul:

"Happy birthday dejaPS What was the aim of the kiss?to pepper us right?yeah it workedGOD when"

flakes_ff:

"Grandma didn't come there to play with No one."

dehbombom_:

"Aunty Simi you literally gave birth to yourself!"

bennyita_baby:

"Grandma danced more than anybody there"

anu_official:

"One thing about Simi’s mum, she will turn up "

pretty__rib:

"Always connected with family no time for gangs of celebrities I love this."

vihkkies_couture:

"10 real babies 2millions adult babies we too like party….Happy birthday ones again bby deja."

prlrz:

"Everyone dressed decent at Deja's birthday party❤️I love it."

Netizens react as Adekunle Gold shares photo with daughter Deja

As Deja grows older, some netizens think she will look like her father, Adekunle Gold.

From the moment the toddler was unveiled to the world, the consensus is that she looks like her mum, Simi.

A photo of Deja shared on her third birthday by her father Adekunle Gold stirred the resemblance conversation in another direction.

Source: Legit.ng