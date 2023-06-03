A video of popular actress and DJ Ms DSF fighting Maklinscout, the stylist she owes, has gone viral on social media

According to the stylist, he was shooting with a client when he sighted Ms DSF and every effort to avoid her proved abortive

The pair exchanged blows as the actress reportedly slapped Maklinscout before unleashing her boys on her

Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson aka Ms DSF, is in the news for yet another controversial reason.

The DJ fought with Maklinscout, a stylist who called her out in 2022 for refusing to balance him for her AMVCA dress.

Netizens reacty to news of Ms DSF fighting Maklinscout Photo credit: @styled_by_maklinscout/@ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

The stylist shared details of the fight and a short video showing DSF after she allegedly attacked him.

In his lengthy explanation, Maklinscout revealed that he tried to exit the space he was shooting at with his client immediately, he sighted Ms DSF, who had already started pointing him out to some guys and calling him names.

He tried to get out of her way, but DSF dragged him back and slapped him, to which he hit her back due to reflex.

Maklinscout, in his writeup, urged people who support the actress to plead with her on his behalf to leave him and his brand alone.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Maklinscout's post

iamtoljem:

"Always fighting upandan, Regular Akata girl’s behavior."

foreveroladoyin:

"Men this girl is classless, fighting everybody up and down."

wf_annabelle:

"This girl never jam person wey go beat am sha…I kuku trust the Agbor girl in me!"

pr3ttythang5:

"I unfollowed her when this issh came on last year and that was the last I heard of her till yesterday, with her rope legs "

yellowmouthdxb:

"Na all these things skibii no dey like."

ada_akunwafor:

"This girl keeps going lower!!!"

amgine_e:

"She's internally frustrated so she's looking for an outlet for her sadness."

Ms DSF shares photos of expensive items stolen during vacation with Skiibii

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson did not back down regarding her failed relationship with singer, Skiibiii.

The actress during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, insinuated that the Baddest Boy singer stole from her during a trip to Zanzibar that she sponsored.

Fapson took to her Instastory channel with pictures of a Rolex wristwatch, an Apple laptop and an expensive bracelet she lost.

