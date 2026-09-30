Dangote Refinery processed 736,470 barrels of crude daily in August, operating at 105.21% of its designed capacity

Rising local output lifted petrol supply and cut petrol imports by 26%, while diesel imports plunged by more than 80%

The refinery supplied domestic markets and exported petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, supporting energy security and foreign exchange earnings

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has crossed another major production milestone, processing crude oil above its designed capacity as increased local output sharply reduced Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol and diesel.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 105.21% in August.

How Dangote Refinery exceeds nameplate capacity, crashing Nigeria's fuel imports. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The facility processed an average of 736,470 barrels of crude oil daily during the month, significantly higher than the 497,000 barrels per day recorded in July, when capacity utilisation stood at about 71%.

The performance means the refinery processed more crude than its stated nameplate capacity during the period.

Crude supply to Dangote Refinery rises

The surge in processing followed improved crude availability, with deliveries to the refinery increasing by 16.75% to an average of 683,000 barrels per day in August.

Higher crude throughput also boosted the production of refined petroleum products.

The refinery produced an average of 84.43 million litres of petroleum products daily, including Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, Automotive Gas Oil or diesel, and aviation fuel.

Its domestic petrol supply jumped by 39% to 35.87 million litres per day, accounting for approximately 71% of Nigeria’s total domestic PMS supply during the month.

The increased output coincided with a 26% decline in petrol imports to 14.60 million litres per day, highlighting the growing influence of domestic refining on Nigeria’s fuel supply structure.

Diesel imports plunge as local production rises

The impact was even more pronounced in the diesel market.

Dangote Refinery supplied an average of 12.37 million litres of diesel daily to the domestic market in August.

At the same time, Nigeria’s diesel imports plunged from 7.90 million litres per day in July to just 1.30 million litres daily in August, representing a decline of more than 80%.

The shift towards locally refined diesel could have significant implications for manufacturers, transport operators, telecommunications companies, farmers and other businesses that depend heavily on diesel for operations and alternative power generation.

It could also reduce foreign exchange demand associated with importing refined petroleum products.

Dangote pushes more fuel into export markets

Despite supplying a large share of Nigeria’s domestic requirements, the refinery also maintained substantial exports.

It exported an average of 9.73 million litres of petrol, 8.75 million litres of diesel and 21.30 million litres of aviation fuel daily during August.

The export volumes could strengthen Nigeria’s ability to earn foreign exchange from refined petroleum products, marking a shift from the country’s historical position as a major crude exporter that depended heavily on imported fuels.

The Dangote Group said the refinery’s performance demonstrated its increasing contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange conservation and industrial development.

Dangote Refinery crashes Nigeria's fuel imports by processing fuel above its nameplate. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Operating above its 700,000-barrel-per-day nameplate capacity also suggests the facility can process volumes beyond its stated design capacity when operating conditions and crude supplies permit.

With domestic production rising and imports declining, the latest figures indicate that Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market is undergoing a significant shift as locally refined products take a larger share of domestic consumption.

FG approves 830,000 tonnes of petrol

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has approved the importation of 830,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, for the fourth quarter of 2026, as Nigeria prepares for increased fuel demand during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The approval comes as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduces its petrol prices below estimated import landing costs, intensifying competition between locally refined and imported petroleum products.

Source: Legit.ng