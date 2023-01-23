MTV Shuga actress Dorcas Shola Fapson has returned to social media with receipts to corroborate her claims of stolen valuables during a trip with ex-lover Skiibii

The actress shared pictures of a Rolex wristwatch, a bracelet and her laptop which were all carted away by thieves

Some social media users who have followed the drama between the two had different things to say

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson is not backing down anytime soon as it regards her failed relationship with singer, Skiibiii.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the actress during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, insinuated that the Baddest Boy singer stole from her during a trip to Zanzibar that she sponsored.

Ms DSF shares photos of items stolen during vacation.

Fapson's claim had stirred mixed reactions from netizens with some people refusing to believe her words.

She has, however, returned online with pictures of some of the items that she reported stolen during the trip.

Fapson took to her Instastory channel with pictures of a Rolex wristwatch, an Apple laptop and an expensive bracelet.

See below:

Social media users react

kelvin_umeh said:

"If he really did that then She has all the right to drag him for filth. Nobody should tell her to move on if you don’t know how it feels to be robbed by a close one."

wendy_adammaaa said:

danieletinosa venting the truth and we are not seeing it."

danieletinosa said:

"If y’all think skibii stole her property. Then many of you are sick. Na heart break dey pain this one and she’s looking for a way to lure skibii into speaking out. So your items were stolen and then na skibii thief am? In this life mind the kind of girls and boys you date sha..."

tzar_jumie said:

"This guy really hurt this girl abeg, I use to say she should rest but omohh skibi's silence obviously means he is hiding something or he knows if he says pim she go scatter everywhere."

mirabellian said:

"If some women share their stories in the hands of some men ehn… You all will understand why they rant and actually allow them to rant. It’s not bitterness or not being forgiven. Some men do really terrible things."

swt_juie said:

"I knew it. For this lady to keep talking about this relationship since 2022 she's really pained. Let's not quick to tell someone to rest, sometimes let's investigate or pay attention to issues. I don't wish anyone to go through this kind of pain. Dorcas really tried to let him go after stealinɠ her valuables, if na me we die there."

Skiibii's management releases statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Skiibii's management released a statement hours after Dorcas Shola Fapson granted an interview where she insinuated that he stole from her.

The management confirmed that she indeed flew the singer out to Zanzibar for his birthday celebration.

It was, however, made clear that the villa they were lodged at got robbed and the singer equally got some of his valuables stolen.

