Maduka Okoye took to Instagram shortly after Nigeria's heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

Stanley Nwabali faced fierce criticism from Super Eagles fans after failing to respond to any of the three goals he conceded

Okoye, who was first choice when Nwabali was absent, has been an unused substitute in both opening qualifiers

Nigeria's 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign has stirred controversy far beyond the final scoreline, with the Instagram activity of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye drawing attention from Nigerian football fans in the hours that followed.

Okoye, who plays for Italian club Udinese, posted a picture of himself in the Super Eagles training kit shortly after the final whistle in Bissau.

Nigeria fans slam Stanley Nwabali following a disastrous 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in AFCON 2027 qualifying, calling the Super Eagles keeper a liability. Photo credit: NFF Media

Source: UGC

The timing of the post, coming so quickly after one of Nigeria's most embarrassing qualifying defeats in recent memory, has prompted widespread speculation among fans about what the message was meant to signal.

Nwabali under fire after Guinea-Bissau defeat

The focus of much of the post-match anger has fallen on Stanley Nwabali, the Chippa United goalkeeper, who started both of Nigeria's opening qualifiers.

Against Guinea-Bissau, Nwabali was criticised heavily for his response to Franculino's opener, with many fans pointing out that he appeared rooted to his line rather than attempting to make a save.

He did not dive for any of the three goals, and frustrated supporters wasted no time calling for him to be dropped from the starting lineup.

Nwabali had been absent from the squad during the March and June international windows after being left without a club.

His return to the Nigeria setup this month was meant to signal a fresh start, but two performances back in the fold have instead reignited debate about whether he should remain the team's number one.

As seen on CAF Online, the defeat to Guinea-Bissau came just days after Nigeria beat Madagascar at the weekend, meaning the Super Eagles have been unable to build on that momentum.

Their campaign now carries significant questions heading into the next round of fixtures.

Okoye waiting in the wings

Okoye held the first-choice shirt for Nigeria during the period when Nwabali was unavailable and performed well enough to maintain confidence among a section of the fanbase.

Despite returning to the squad, he has not featured in either of the two qualifying games, serving as an unused substitute on both occasions.

His Instagram post, as posted on X by Big Iyke after the defeat, has led many fans to read between the lines, with the image of him in training gear seen as a subtle reminder of his availability and readiness.

The arrival of Arthur Okonkwo has added another layer of competition in the goalkeeper department, meaning Nwabali now faces pressure from more than one direction.

Whether head coach Eric Chelle makes a change between the posts for Nigeria's next friendly versus Russia remains to be seen, but the 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau has made the goalkeeping position one of the most hotly debated topics in Nigerian football right now.

For Okoye, the moment to reclaim his starting place may be arriving sooner than expected.

Why Chelle could drop Nwabali

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Eric Chelle’s possible changes to the Super Eagles starting XI for their AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau, including the battle between Okoye and Nwabali for the goalkeeper’s spot.

Okoye missed Nigeria’s win over Madagascar after arriving late at camp, but his strong form at Udinese could earn him a recall.

Source: Legit.ng