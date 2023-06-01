Nigerian star singer Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, was spotted at the Barcelona training facility with some of their best players

The Mavin wunderkind turned to Twitter to disclose that he showed up there as the Barcelona players were practising

Rema went on to display the customised and autographed Barca shirt he received from the team, which was affectionate towards him

Nigerian fast-rising global star Rema recently visited some top Barcelona club players at the training centre.

The music sensation was given a white customised Barca shirt with his stage name, REMA, proudly emblazoned on the back.

Rema teams up with Barcelona stars at training centre Credit: @heisrema

He was seen alongside Balde, Dembele, Kounde, Ansu Fati, and Kessie as they eagerly posed for a photo with Rema wearing his personalised shirt.

The Rave sensation, who shared the photographs on Twitter, referred to the football heroes as his brothers.

He wrote: "Pulled up to see my brothers in training @FCBarcelona_es."

The Baca football team took to their Instagram story channel to share a video of the moment they signed a customized jersey for the Nigerian star.

Rema pulls up at Barcelona’s training facility Credit: @fcbarcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that the Spanish La Liga team featured Rema's song in their video when they landed in Saudi Arabia for their match against Real Betis in January.

The video spurred excitement among citizens and lovers of the Afrobeats genre.

Social media users to Rema's visit to Barcelona

@MikaelCBernard:

"Barca players were starstruck."

@Irunnia_:

'By the time Rema ends his career, he will be bigger than every musician to come out of Africa. GOAT."

officialdanielrolland:

"Rave boy❤️."

@tundemoore_x:

"Balde had to pull up in an ANKLE WALKING BOOT just to take pictures with him."

