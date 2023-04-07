“Two Hands to Shake Davido, That’s Respect”: Rema, 30BG Crooner Link Up in US, Singers Hug in Adorable Video
- A video of Nigerian music stars Rema and Davido has surfaced on social media to the delight of netizens
- The clip captured the moment they met in the US and proceed to exchange warm pleasantries in the full glare of their team members
- The link-up comes days after a viral interview video where Rema dismissed rumours of a beef with Davido in the past
Nigerian singer Davido and Rema have warmed the hearts of their fans and followers in the online community after they were spotted together.
A video currently making the round online captured the moment Rema and Davido ran into each other and proceeded to share a warm brotherly hug.
The afrobeats stars were also seen chatting as other members of their team watched the priceless moment between the two.
"We believe in God": Davido's Timeless becomes first African album in history to hit No1 on US iTunes
Recall that some days ago, a viral clip of Rema’s interview captured the Dumebi hitmaker dismissing rumours that he was ever involved in a beef with Davido.
Watch the trending video of their linkup below:
Social media users react
kingrumour_nation said:
"They're the biggest right now, no one else comes close. No cap."
ikukunkemakonam said:
"Davido is out of prison.. Now he's spreading love and posititive vibes everywhere..."
oluwa2obi said:
"Any small thing, you are expecting a collab. Go sponsor na."
@PraiseChidi7
"Rema has respect for using two hands to shake davido."
@Mosian0
"My two faves, the OG King and the King of the new school."
@superchriz_BBGL
"Won’t be surprised seeing Rema in Timeless deluxe."
@Emmyboi15262796
"Davido always welcome with warm hearth and open heart ❤️."
@Lewizlewis2 said:
"The prince shake the king with two hands. Love it ."
"I'm disappointed in Burna Boy for not posting Davido's album": Podcast host says, sparks heated reactions
Fans come after Rema over birthday greetings to Davido
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rema caused a huge buzz on social media over his birthday greeting to colleague Davido.
The 20-year-old music star referred to Davido as an OG as he greeted him on his 30th birthday.
A number of Davido’s fans, however, took offence and blasted him, they noted that Rema should respect the 30BG boss as his elder.
