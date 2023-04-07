A video of Nigerian music stars Rema and Davido has surfaced on social media to the delight of netizens

The clip captured the moment they met in the US and proceed to exchange warm pleasantries in the full glare of their team members

The link-up comes days after a viral interview video where Rema dismissed rumours of a beef with Davido in the past

Nigerian singer Davido and Rema have warmed the hearts of their fans and followers in the online community after they were spotted together.

A video currently making the round online captured the moment Rema and Davido ran into each other and proceeded to share a warm brotherly hug.

The afrobeats stars were also seen chatting as other members of their team watched the priceless moment between the two.

Recall that some days ago, a viral clip of Rema’s interview captured the Dumebi hitmaker dismissing rumours that he was ever involved in a beef with Davido.

Watch the trending video of their linkup below:

Social media users react

kingrumour_nation said:

"They're the biggest right now, no one else comes close. No cap."

ikukunkemakonam said:

"Davido is out of prison.. Now he's spreading love and posititive vibes everywhere..."

oluwa2obi said:

"Any small thing, you are expecting a collab. Go sponsor na."

@PraiseChidi7

"Rema has respect for using two hands to shake davido."

@Mosian0

"My two faves, the OG King and the King of the new school."

@superchriz_BBGL

"Won’t be surprised seeing Rema in Timeless deluxe."

@Emmyboi15262796

"Davido always welcome with warm hearth and open heart ❤️."

@Lewizlewis2 said:

"The prince shake the king with two hands. Love it ."

Fans come after Rema over birthday greetings to Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rema caused a huge buzz on social media over his birthday greeting to colleague Davido.

The 20-year-old music star referred to Davido as an OG as he greeted him on his 30th birthday.

A number of Davido’s fans, however, took offence and blasted him, they noted that Rema should respect the 30BG boss as his elder.

