Spanish La Liga club Barcelona has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of their Thursday match against Real Betis

However, a video from the players' arrival caught attention as Nigerian singer Rema’s Calm Down could be heard in the background

The video stirred excitement among many Nigerians as some took to social media to celebrate Rema

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

After Nigerian youngster Rema’s Calm Down set a new record in India, the Mavin singer is in the news again after Spanish football club Barcelona made use of the same song in their video as they arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona shared the video on its official Instagram account.

Rema's song was used by Barcelona and it excited Nigerians. Credit: @heisrema @fcbarcelona

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Barcelona arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of their clash against Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 12.

Nigerians react as Barcelona uses Rema’s Calm Down

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chriskelvin790:

"This is great, Love nwatiti was on everywhere on social media last year almost every football clubs used that song, i fact every big social media account."

official_segzyclothings:

"We are so proud of you REMA.❤️."

busuyiawo__:

"No 1 football song."

_ibileonyeoma_:

"Afrobeats to the world ."

Rema's Calm Down set record in India

Legit.ng reported that Rema made a new record for himself after his song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez, made it to the music chart in India.

According to the details on the Indian Music Industry chart week dated January 9, 2023, Calm Down' topped the chart as the number 1 song in India.

Rema took to his social media timeline to announce the good news to his fans and followers as he simply wrote

“Number 1 in India.”

Rema meets his celebrity crush in Ghana

In another report via Legit.ng Mavin singer Rema and Tems made headlines in Nigerian media space over a video of them linking up at a show in Ghana.

The video which trended for days left many fans of the Nigerian singers gushing.

Reacting to the video, a fan said:

"Am I the only one that mistakes Tems to Ayra star?"

Source: Legit.ng