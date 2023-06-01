Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has continued to remain unbothered despite the bashing and bragging on social media

In a new post on her page, the actress shared a video of herself with a caption as to why she's a happy woman

According to Judy, one will be untouchable like her if their heart is filled with genuine love

Amid the news of her second pregnancy for Yul Edochie and the online bashing that followed, Judy Austin remains unbothered.

In a new post on her page, the actress shared a feel-good and happy video of herself.

Netizens react to Judy Austin's post Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Judy gave a hint as to why she remains untouchable and happy despite everything going on around her.

The actress revealed that love is the greatest weapon; one becomes untouchable if it fills the heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Judy also tagged herself as the happiest girl she knows.

"LOVE is the greatest weapon!!! Fill your heart with Genuine LOVE and you'll be UNTOUCHABLE!!! The Happiest girl I know. I hope y'all had a wonderful day today?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin's post

_.cloe_____:

"How is May’s husband doing."

deen4637:

"U are strong indeed and I love ur strength."

nigerian_american_family:

"Two months ago today you lost your step son!!!! If he’s truly your son/step son, will you post this instead?"

ifyerus3:

"Karma may delay but will surely come."

oluwaseunfunmi.james:

"Karma is knocking .....Go and ask Stella Damascus and Arugba.Yul will soon leave u ....fetish babe."

faglow5:

"You are just stepping on people toes, all in the name of clout chasing... Na day wey never break plenty pass o..keep planting evil seed ahead for your kids..you might be using Gods name to cover your evil deeds.. But when vengeance start Judy..you will ask for death but it won't come...may you be forgiven at the end o.."

tumusiimeiman:

"@judyaustin1 NO woman can ever build amarriage on tears of another fellow woman take this to the bank its just a matter of time life will surprise you oneday God is not a man."

official__jennytwist:

"The most depressed girl I know, onye ori Di. Iga ta ahuhu."

omozopia_kate:

"Am sorry for you? You have forgotten you do not own your life . Kai this girl I pity you oh."

j_lo_ngalande:

"@judyaustin1 your not happy at all your just pretending May whatever ur doing now happen to ur daughter who u just gave birth."

nevobasialexander:

"One day you will pay dearly for what you have done home breaker."

Yul Edochie expecting 2nd baby with Judy Austin

Yul Edochie is about to become a father again after losing his first son, Kambili, with his first wife, May.

In a video on his Facebook account, he was heard in the background praising his second wife, Judy Austin, as she struck different poses and smiled sweetly.

A confirmation that the actress is genuinely pregnant was her first son with Yul, Star, running into the photo session at the beginning.

Source: Legit.ng