Nollywood actress Rita Edochie took to Instagram to express her feelings and vent her displeasure about May Yul-Edochie’s predicament

The outspoken movie star expressed optimism that May would have the last laugh as she laid curses on evildoers

Rita's heartfelt message made it clear that she was solidly by May's side as she demanded justice and vindication for the suffering she had undergone

Veteran actress Rita Edochie has resorted to social media to render powerful comments while fully supporting May Yul-Edochie, wife of renowned actor, Yul Edochie.

Rita posted a video of herself reaffirming that May would laugh last, as she insinuated that the spell holding Yul would break one day.

Rita Edochie has once again taunted Yul and his 2nd wife Judy Credit: @yuledochie, @ritaedochie

Source: Facebook

Rita, who is married to Yul's uncle, wished for tears and suffering for everyone involved in May's pain.

This is not the first time she has done this. The seasoned actress has continued to be vocal against Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin's attitude lately on social media. The duo have been sharing different happy videos online, despite Yul mourning the loss of his first son with May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rita wrote on her Instagram page:

"Soonest the egg go break. He who laughs last laughs best. My darling daughter, Queen May Yul Edochie, will laugh. Tears and agony will be for all that put her through this pain. Just wait for it".

See her video here:

Internet users react to Rita Edochie’s video

normobassey:

"This is just too much for one woman to handle.... No woman will like to experience this, even the so called second, third and fourth wives.... Even men supporting yul and jua.

thenancymaravanyika:

"I personally wouldn't want my family showing empathy and support online. Posting her pics is enough but this thing of publicly empathising with her can also make her feel uncomfortable."

favor_shines_nation1_:

"Stop using poor Mary name to chase clout ok. Marriage is not by do or die if u are lucky to to still be that one and only wife to the man of ur youth it’s ok. But if Yul doesn’t want the wife of his youth anymore pls y’all should let the guy be. But if it has an evil hands over him there’s still a living God. But since the both of them chose to be quiet pls let Judy enjoy her time with Yul until then let’s all of us hold our breath ."

Man tells May to divorce Yul, blames her for son's death

A social media influencer identified as Nasco distinguished himself from the multitude of netizens supporting Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, over their marital saga.

The content creator made a video that has since gone viral to blast May Edochie.

In the clip, the young man encouraged May to file for divorce if she was tired of the marriage rather than putting her husband up for online trolls.

Source: Legit.ng