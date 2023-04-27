Hours after music star Wizkid stunned many with his third, Roll Royce, his baby mama also joined by showing off her new whip

Jada P, who is also Wizkid's manager, shared different pictures of a new Land Rover on her Instastory

While there are claims Wizkid bought the new ride for her, netizens were divided over the recent acquisition

It seems to be an era of new whips for Nigerian international star Wizkid and his household.

This comes as Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P, showed off her new Land Rover, hours after the Nigerian Star Boy flaunted his third Rolls Royce.

Jada P shows off new whip. Credit: @jada_p @wizkidayo

While Jada didn't reveal whether her new car was a gift, reports from some quarters claimed Wizkid bought it for her.

Check out screenshots of the new ride Jada P shared on her page below:

Netizens congratulate Jada P

Many Nigerian netizens took to social media to react to Jada P's latest acquisition with different messages.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jolademiii_xx:

"Ahn Ahn make una calm down o wizkid show una say na him buy am."

wahjeedah:

"Did Wizkid forget my Acct number?"

thestudentconnectv:

"She posted it, what if she bought it with her own money? All these wizkid fc sha ."

divinoogb_dmw:

"Nah still less all this cars him buy nah money wey obo use for him album if him wan still buy am now he go buy am nah less."

klesonkvsh:

"People wey wan bash never get side mirror o."

thevanesaonly:

"Wizkid send ona receipt say na him buy am?"

grandson10111:

"What if na she buy am herself all these wizkid fans Dey irritate me ‍♂️‍♂️."

olu_of_nj:

"The one wey their favorite buy for their wife since, we no see am. Abi e fall inside water? ."

Wizkid splashes million on 3rd Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid left many talking online with the latest addition to the luxury cars in his garage.

The singer, via Snapchat, showed off his new Rolls Royce Cullinan he just took delivery of.

The new car makes it the singer's third Rolls Royce purchase, and surprisingly, Wizkid, known for moving on silence, chose to flaunt what he spent millions on.

