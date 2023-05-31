Nigerian disc jockey Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, popularly known as DJ Tunez, disclosed that he regards street-hop act Portable as a motivational speaker

In a recent interview with ace media host Adesope Olajide, nicknamed Shopsydoo, the entertainer spoke affectionately about the Zazuu crooner

Not stopping there, he went on to mention some of his favourite quotes from Portable, which have gained reactions online

Nigerian disc jockey Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, professionally known as DJ Tunez, has stated that he regards street-hop artist Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, as a motivational speaker.

He revealed this in a recent chat with Adesope Olajide on the Afrobeats Podcast.

The official DJ of Afrobeats sensation Wizkid stated that some of Portable's remarks inspire him a lot.

DJ Tunez went on to offer some words from the Zazuu star. He stated:

"Portable is such a motivational speaker for me. There are certain things that he says that fills my everything "A lion no fear to walk alone" and "Destiny has no competition." You know certain lines like that."

Nigerians react to DJ Tunez’s video

kyrian_manzzy:

"Real talk...portable got bars❤️."

fresh_fuzz:

"Where is the lie! That guy Dey drop some think about it nugget."

rahjezy:

"This was a hit dj tunez spoke life into this episode man is intelligent man really enjoyed every minute of this great ."

iammr.kelly_:

"That’s the reason why God blessed him ! Because his gonna bless others without no stress!! God is not a man! He picks unknown nobody from nothing and turn them to kings ."

jydouricka:

"Portable is surely a motivational and inspirational speaker through his music lyrics are dope sometimes."

prin_cesodiq:

"Every disappointment is a blessing ... portable."

tunnadex_moore:

"Motivational speaker isonu kuku do ritual oo if u do ritual you go die and if you know do ritual u go die."

