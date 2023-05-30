Wizkid was spotted with a new chain at the recent Afro Nation concert in Miami over the weekend

In a latest post, the jeweller behind the expensive chain has shared some exciting details about it

The expensive chain was made using diamonds and natural sapphires from different regions of the world

Nigerian music star Ayo Wizkid Balogun who performed at the recent Afro Nation concert in Miami, thrilled fans with some of his hits, however, his new chain during and after the stage performance was noticeable.

In a new update by the jeweller Elliot Eliantte, the chain is not only classy but very expensive.

Jeweller says WIzkid's chain was inspired by royalty. Credit: @wizkidayo @eliantte

In a statement, Elliot revealed that the new chain he created for Wizkid was made using diamonds and sapphires sourced from different regions of the world.

In his words:

"Using some of the finest diamonds and Natural sapphires sourced from different regions of the world. This one of one masterpiece was inspired by royalty. Created for @wizkidayo "

Watch a clip of Elliot showing off the expensive neck chain:

Netizens react as Jeweller share exciting details about Wizkid's new chain

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many expressed surprise about why Wizkid was quiet about such an expensive chain. See their comments below:

vory:

"@wizkidayo Brodie playing w a different type of bag ."

i_c_o_n__7:

"That soul called Tunde come and see ohh because you no dey post our goods na bads things you go dey look for. Na only god know ho you Mufasa."

bontleeey:

"Now this the best piece of art this year."

agesferrari:

"@wizkidayo bro won’t even brag on it."

mrs_living_lavish_:

"One of the best pieces this year ."

kinghomealone:

"Man knows what royalty means BigWiz for a reason ❤️ ."

shotsonagram:

"WiZKid went buckingham palace on a stones ."

hectorkessel:

"Mans walking wit a couple mansions in the neck ."

