Nigerian singer Wizkid and his third son Zion are best friends, and a lot of times, they hang out together in different countries

In videos sighted online, the father and son duo were seen on a yacht with friends of Wizkid

In the several clips that surfaced online, Zion was seen holding onto his dad, who was trying to have fun

Wizkid's third son Zion, his first child with manager Jada Pollock, loves to spend time with him, and their moments spark reactions on social media.

In a video sighted online, the singer was on a yacht cruise with his friends on what seemed to be an all-white boys' trip.

Wizkid seen with 3rd son Zion in Trinidad Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

Zion, the youngest of the crew, was seen holding on to Wizkid as the singer and his friends danced to one of his songs.

The young boy looked on quietly, happy to have secured his father with his grip regardless.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

its.abbie__:

"See as Zion size that guy with the bottle nig*ga get attitude mehn."

dayday.101:

"Why Zion con hold popsy leg like that "

moreni_kehji2:

"Baby Zion daddy is not running away oo ❤️"

blecoblinking:

"My own na as Zion dey look."

alaka_sa:

"Zion dey secure him papa."

kennyg.800:

"Zion na Wizkid be your papa ooh....which kind life."

official_temibrand:

"See as the pikin hold him papa."

who_is_slim.d:

"Notin concern zion with school..."

manisah_luxurywears:

" Zion was like who is this one?? The way his looking at that man "

vivian_sagha:

"Zion is lost."

sirrteddy:

"No one dey talk about how ZION grab POPSY leg."

Source: Legit.ng