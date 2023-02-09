Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has continued to show his support for Labour Party presidential candidate

The film legend took to social media to remind his followers about how tenacious the Obidients should behave in the upcoming election

The actor used himself as an example, stating that he was heading straight from court to the Obidients rally happening in Abuja

Nigerian veteran actor Kenneth Okonkwo is one of the known supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

The actor, who dismissed from court early today, Thursday, September 9, 2023, hinted that he will immediately join the Labour Party rally going on in Abuja.

Pictures of Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo and his legal colleagues Credit: @peterobi, @iamkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Kenneth took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his colleagues as he intends to join the Obidient rally at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.

In Kenneth’s words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Abuja, are you ready!!!! Obidients are hardworking Nigerians. Just finished from the Court of Appeal and heading to the Obedient rally at Old Parade Ground Abuja. See you there. Vote for Peter Obi of Labour Party for a new Nigeria. We moovee!!"

See his post below:

Nigerians appreciate Kenneth's unwavering support to the Obidient movement

iam_vcn1:

"You have a genuine love for Peter obi God will shower more blessings to you…"

kizopoundz001:

Thank you sir for always been here for our president to be Mr Peter Obi."

iam_vcn1:

"You have a genuine love for Peter obi God will shower more blessings to you."

officialnitelifeoflagos:

"Massive and elegant ,big team with a great vision ,God keep you guys stronger and smarter."

ififfie13:

"God is your strength and will colour your efforts with resounding victory that cannot be contested nor annulled in Jesus Name."

verified__nuel:

"Look at lawyers na!!! See how beautiful there faces are… No ancient of days there."

marshal9736:

"Please this is not the matter of vote your choice, if you are not voting Peter Obi for president, i swear it won't go well with you and your generation in life, if you call this a course, yes i accept it to be a course simple, Una mumu don do abeg ."

Fela’s son Seun Kuti slams Peter Obi, says he lacks political integrity

Seun Kuti, son of legendary Nigerian singer, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, recently bashed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Afrobeat singer shared his thoughts about Peter Obi's presidential bid, tagging him as an opportunist who only created the Obidient movement for his selfish ambitions.

Seun also labelled Peter Obi a capitalist using the platform of a socialist party like the Labour Party to pursue his political gain.

Source: Legit.ng