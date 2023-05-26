Ace Nigerian female disc jockey DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions online after some new photos of her rocking beachwear went viral

Cuppy had captioned her summer body post with a tweet from 2021 when a fan enquired if she was pregnant because of how her belly was protruded in the swimsuit she had on

In the viral new post, Cuppy noted that this might be the first time since she's been going on summer vacation that she would have the right kind of body & plenty of money to flex

Internationally renowned Nigerian female disc jockey DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions online with some posts she shared on her social media pages.

The billionaire heiress recently revealed that she is currently out of the country and on summer vacation in Monaco.

Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy shares an update about her current summer and why it is the way it is. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She has stirred emotions with her comments about having a summer body deserving of a proper raunchy swimsuit. Cuppy referred to a post alleging she was pregnant because of her protruded belly.

In her summer body post, the singer noted that this might be the first she would have her proper shape, with plenty of money at the same time to flex and enjoy all through summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Cuppy's post below:

See the reactions that Cuppy's post about being pregnant stirred online

@jeni__nifer:

"Having a natural body isn't a problem....let's them know sis!!!"

@superwoman9ja:

"I love how confident you are with your body."

@chuksvila:

"Coconut wey God give for free na them label."

@akinwale__a:

"Just enjoy and keep spreading your light."

@_big.deb:

"Yassss to the third slide."

@_zealouszee:

"Way to go!"

@strictly_weightloss:

"Cuppy of the good life."

@jada_p__:

"I just love you."

@apet_modella:

"So pretty."

@blackchedder:

"I know that’s right."

@thebrendaltraide:

"Nah babe, you look stunning with your new shape."

DJ Cuppy laments as she shares dating struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian disk jockey and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has lamented how tough it is to find love from Nigerian guys.

While speaking during a podcast, Femi Otedola’s daughter noted that she discovered that guys in Nigeria want her dad, not her.

She said:

“Back home I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad.”

Source: Legit.ng