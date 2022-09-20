Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has lamented on how tough it is in the dating pool

According to the celebrity disk jockey, she feels like many guys in Nigeria don’t want her, they just want her father

Cuppy added that she is always pleased when she meets not so Nigerian guys in the UK because she wants someone who loves her

Popular Nigerian disk jockey and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has lamented on how tough it is to find love from Nigerian guys.

While speaking during a podcast, Femi Otedola’s daughter noted that she discovered guys in Nigeria want her dad and not her.

DJ Cuppy laments over how guys in Nigeria want her father and not her. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She said:

“Back home I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad.”

The socialite noted that sometimes when she meets guys in the UK and discovers they are Nigerian but they are not able to say what village they are from, she is happy because it means they are not really Nigerian.

Not stopping there, Cuppy recounted that she was once with a guy who later asked her when he could meet her father.

According to the rich kid, she wants a guy who will genuinely love the hell out of her.

She said:

“I want someone to love the sh*it out of me and be happy and my dad is like a byproduct.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy shares her struggles with dating because of her rich father

DJ Cuppy’s disclosure caused a buzz on social media and raised interesting reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

Deevally:

“These are the issues. Love is hard for rich people.”

Gorogram_xci:

“Pls my dear @cuppymusic i don’t want to meet your Dad. Until we have 3 kids sef ”

Iam_teedex:

“She wants the best for herself ❤️.”

Nohpheesat:

“Omo Na only if you meet pesin wey rich pass your papa .”

_feyi01:

“Omo sister no think am you no go see person marry ”

Emmyann39:

“Gf with benefits na. Serving two purpose. ”

Dumebiblog:

“Your father is billionaire in dollars, any man that is dating you must include your father in the relationship.”

Hanzkid_bb:

“Lol if Dey reason like this you no fit get boyfriend sorry .”

Plossysteph:

“That’s what happens when your papa is rich as hell…pele dear.”

Hmm.

DJ Cuppy says she wants someone that compliments her

Billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a statement spoke on why she is still single.

While her younger sister and actress Temi Otedola got engaged to Nigerian singer Mr Eazi earlier this year, many took to social media to ask Cuppy when she would show off her man.

In a post via her Instastory, the billionaire daughter said she wants a partner who can compliment her.

Source: Legit.ng