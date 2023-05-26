Barely hours after DJ Cuppy drove her dad Femi Otedola's customised whip, her fiance Ryan Taylor did the same

Ryan shared a picture of him in Cuppy's pink ride as he added a caption about stealing the car

The pictures stirred reactions from netizens, including Cuppy, who told her man what he shouldn't do with her car

DJ Cuppy's Oyinbo's fiance, Ryan Taylor, has left many talking after he shared a new picture of him in one of the Nigerian billionaire's daughter's pink whips.

In the caption of the picture he shared on his Instagram page, Ryan added a caption about stealing the car as he told his followers to guess the owner.

Cuppy's fiance shares a picture of him in her car. Credit: @cuppymusic @ryantaylor

In his words:

"I stole someone’s car today.. anyone guess who’s car it is."

See the picture he shared below:

This is coming barely hours after Cuppy made headlines for driving her dad Femi Otedola's customised car.

DJ Cuppy, others react to Ryan Taylor's picture

The billionaire daughter took to her fiance's comment section to warn about what he shouldn't do with her car.

She wrote:

"PLEASE don’t drift or do donuts in my car."

See other reactions below:

kabeerah_accesories:

"You don Dey show your true colour."

official_jonasclara:

"We don’t need to guess…when we see our sht, we no it …common let’s have it."

kennedy_gracelord:

"@cuppymusic stole @femiotedola car now, @ryan_taylor went ahead to steal @cuppymusic car again, what’s going on with you couple?"

tasha4359:

"That’s the mrs car @ryan_taylor that’s @cuppymusic car, how I can tell because I can’t see all the car? BECAUSE ITS PINK! I love her new hair by the way."

adeydjoy

"@cuppymusic na the owner but na una owns the owner of the vehicle ."

Cuppy makes use of a durag to keep her short hair pretty

DJ Cuppy seemed to be settling in quite well into the 'short hair, don't care' club, Legit.ng reported.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola took to her Twitter page to reveal that she finally got herself a durag(s).

She had taken to Twitter to share a video of herself trying on a black durag, asking her fans in the caption what they thought of the look on her.

The singer also appears to be playing around with the idea of rocking black hair.

