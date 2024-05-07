Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has been disgraced by his neighbour, who shared a video of his unkept house

Legit.ng reported that the content creator cried out to his fans of followers, claiming that his neighbour assaulted him

In the recent update, the said neighbour made several accusations about the effeminate, which spurred interesting reactions online

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has been called out by his neighbour for borrowing her clothes and refusing to pay for them.

The young woman who seemed hurt by James' outrageous bad behaviour also knocked him for his terrible hygiene.

According to James Brown, he "dishonoured" his sister Gracious Brown for siding with the said neighbour.

The neighbour recently turned to social media to show netizens a glimpse of James Brown's house interiors, claiming that he messes up everything and does not arrange them.

The viral video showed an unkept kitchen with dirty dishes littered around.

She revealed that the problem is that James Brown keeps coming to her house to borrow clothes but never pays, despite her repeatedly telling him that she is selling them.

The neighbour also stated that James Brown has body odour and that whenever he comes to visit, he smells so horrible that she chases him out of her home.

She further claimed that the internet sensation was gay and mentioned that he came around her with his boyfriend.

Watch the leaked audio below:

Reactions trail James Brown's Neighbour audio

seuness_vibes:

"You don see where he day bought drink and he no pay see that on my story na fake life then day dopappyboyisa."

redicall555:

"Wait … unah don get mind oh … you carry enter person house when e no dey cos u dey same compound Abi how ? Even if door open sef .. you get mind enter person wey Una allegedly dey quarrel … my guy… 500million fit lost and you go pay."

blinkson202:

"@chokish_01 so na u and @wf_jamesbrown go fight abi cos this voice sounds like urs nothing anybody wan tell me."

pappyboyisa:

"Wait … unah don get mind oh … you carry enter person house when e no dey cos u dey same compound Abi how ? Even if door open sef .. you get mind enter person wey Unah allegedly dey quarrel … my guy… 500million fit lost and you go pay."

hotylioness:

:James go find benin gal wahala oh chim dis movie no get part 2 but e long pass Indian."

James Brown sends special prayers to Bobrisky

Legit.ng, in a previous report, recalls how the outspoken crossdresser reacted after the news about Bobrisky being arrested and sentenced to jail went viral.

James Brown reacted to the news, noting that people needed to be less aggressive with Bobrisky.

He also expressed hopes that Bobrisky would come out stronger and regain her full strength because he knew from experience that it was not an easy journey.

