London-based Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola sparked reactions online over how she sees being in a relationship

The billionaire's daughter noted that she didn’t need a man to complete her while explaining her reason for that

Following Cuppy’s disclosure, some netizens were quick to say her father has provided all the money she needs

Popular Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, sprinkled a little controversy on the Nigerian dating scene as she stated why she was different from most women in relationships.

The billionaire's daughter, who is still in a celebratory mood over her successful graduation from the prestigious Oxford University of England, has moved on from that to discuss how she views relationships.

Taking to her Instagram channel, Cuppy said:

"II have never needed a man to complete me. "I just needed someone to remind me how amazingly complete I already am."

See Cuppy’s post below:

Social media users react

odion_famous_edegbe:

"Her papa don already complete her na."

naijaeverything:

"If this bros serve Cuppy breakfast, I no go take am lightly with am oh!! I don tell everybody like this."

kest.erjunior:

"D way wey Cuppy take carry dis Adam.. make he no sha shock her."

kennoyed:

"Na why. A white dude is needed, someone that can take disrespect and nonsense without complains."

eazilife001_:

"Them no wan dey hear things like this, nah things like her boyfriend just bought her the whole of heaven them wan hear make “awww” con dey go lowkey awon alayè baje."

wearsbyijoba:

"Naija girls left the group and block admin,or probably they don’t have tfare."

franklynwhat:

"Her pops don already give her all the money she want, I don't blame her for being so minor. She's Soo senseless."

DJ Cuppy’s Oyinbo fiancé celebrates her Master's from Oxford

DJ Cuppy, was celebrated sweetly by her Oyinbo fiancé over her successful Master's programme.

The British boxer expressed his profound excitement towards his girlfriend’s Master's degree from the University Of Oxford, England.

Taking to his social media account, Ryan Taylor mentioned that Cuppy had gotten enough education for them all.

