Popular Nigerian musician and disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to share a new photo of herself

Taking to her Instagram Story, the billionaire daughter posted a selfie in which she sported a black wig

This is the first time in years that the pink hair enthusiast has rocked a more natural look devoid of her usual loud colours

Maybe nostalgia, maybe for the fun of it, but it appears DJ Cuppy is playing around with the idea of rocking black hair.

The billionaire daughter who is known for her penchant for the colour pink has stuck to rocking hairstyles in that colour.

Interestingly, she took posted a selfie on her Instagram Story in which she ditches the pink look for black.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it:

"Yep. It's me. Black hair. I know it's weird."

