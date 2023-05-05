Nigerian social media influencer Enioluwa recently went viral online after he recreated the famous Olusegun Obasanjo fashion moment from 1977

In the redo, Enioluwa made a stunning throwback fashion comeback with a blue Aso-Oke Yoruba Danshiki while standing next to the Secretary of the UK's home office same as OBJ

The recreation stirred reactions as many celebrities hailed the media personality for his consistent fashion creativity

Nigerian media personality and fashion enthusiast, Enioluwa trends online as he recreates Obasanjo's 1977 iconic fashion moment.

Enioluwa, in his redo, hailed himself and Obasanjo as kings, noting that only Nigerians can do whatever they like about their country. But when foreigners try to, it would be at their peril.

Reactions trail the viral snaps of Enioluwa as he recreates the Iconic 1977 photos of President Olusegun Obasanjo rocking the Danshiki Agbada. Photo credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

The recreation by Enioluwa sparked reactions as fans and celebrities took to his page to hail him for his creativity and consistency when it came to fashion and social media trends.

See Enioluwa's post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the comments that Enioluwa's redo of Obasanjo's iconic 1977 moment stirred

@_timini:

"You sabi this p."

@brodashaggi:

"Ouuuu I love this recreation!"

@enioluwaofficial:

"One thing I know about us Nigerians is that we can say anything about our country but don’t just put your mouth!"

@delightifeoma:

"Low key, Eni is going places already and making it big time."

@officerwoos:

"Sa Sa Sabi boy."

@kokunfoundation:

"Eni o proud of how you have come and you been consistent."

@papaya_ex:

"Love this ❤️."

@frk_world:

"Outta pocket."

@denolagrey:

"Agbada color is amazing!"

@etek_notions:

"Our culture must travel globally same way with Afrobeat . I love this style."

@onaisanangel:

"I would be mad if I wasn’t yoruba."

Enioluwa becomes European Union-Africa ambassador, shares details & cute pics, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa has added a feather to his cap as he has been made the European Union-Africa Ambassador.

Eni took to his social media timeline to share the good news as he expressed his excitement about working with the European Union (EU).

Many top Nigerian celebrities and followers have stormed Eni's page to celebrate with him.

Source: Legit.ng