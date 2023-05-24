Nigerian singer Davido and his best friend Cubana Chiefpriest have got netizens gushing over them in a video

In their usual manner, the duo hung out with their people and had a great time singing and dancing to one of Davido's songs

The video warmed the hearts of many, especially as the best friends allegedly fell out months ago

Since Davido and his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, reportedly made up, videos of them online have been a source of joy.

In a video shared on Chiefpriest's page, the singer was chilling over drinks with him and other men, presumably Davido's crew members.

What got many talking, however, was the chemistry and pure joy between the two friends as they sang and danced to one of Davido's songs off his new album, Timeless.

Referring to the song, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote:

"Are You Making It?#30BillonGang"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

ejioforsamson:

"If Obo na woman, chief go marry am."

richben_official:

"Ur caption dey always put person for pressure "

amarah.shuga:

"Lovely to see you both back together,men are not women"

neltombamala:

"Some witches and wizard who wanted this relationship to scatter go dey cry now. Evil people."

the_ladysharon:

"My favorite duo @cubana_chiefpriest eat @davido . This video just Dey make me happy dey blush anyhow this morning."

new_standard1:

"@cubana_chiefpriest has this kind of mad vibes he passes to @davido that you cannot understand "

barbby_b:

"Nothing fit spoil this friendship. Love to see it❤️❤️"

belllazee:

"The way that woman at the back dey unbothered for a whole OBO."

officialstancue:

"Love you and @davido friendship you both make me smile "

johnjonathan5:

"Cheiiiii , see as my body dey sweet me sha."

Davido breaks into viral TikTok dance while performing Feel

Davido has proven, with a new video on his page, that he is just as much of a hot stepper as a singer.

In a video seen on OBO's page, he was performing one of the songs off his Timeless album, Feel, as some young men danced behind him.

As it got to the interesting part of the song, Davido surprisingly joined the dancers to recreate the viral TikTok dance for the song.

