Comic star Warri Pikin has stirred emotional reactions from netizens with a post shared in celebration of her hubby’s birthday

The entertainer didn’t mince her words as she showered encomium on her husband and hailed him for all he has done in her life

Fans, colleagues and other wellwishers flooded the comment section to join the doting wife in celebrating her heartthrob

It is indeed a special day for popular comic actress Warri Pikin who is celebrating the birthday of her dearly beloved husband, Ikechukwu.

The doting wife took to Instagram with a beautiful video filmed at one of her comedy shows where her husband introduced her on stage.

Warri Pikin celebrates hubby on his birthday. Photo: @realwarripikin

Warri Pikin mentioned how special the moment was as she proceeded to shower endearment on her husband.

“Bringing me up on stage last year at my event in Ghana was one of the most iconic and remarkable moments of my career and is a memory I would love to relive over and over again Your unwavering show of love, devotion and support has been the bedrock of my career. I am the luckiest woman to have you in my corner,” her post read in part.

Warri Pikin proceeded to wish her husband a happy birthday and prayed for their union to witness more happy times.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Warri Pikin's hubby

iamnasboi said:

"I Dey smile like fool. Happy birthday ikechukwu ❤️ May God give you good health and long life so you can take care of your beautiful family."

officialbils said:

"I love how pure and real this is. Happy birthday boss man! I love y’all."

umezykute51 said:

"In this life, just marry your person, make God help us not to marry amiss! This is so beautiful. Happy birthday sir, na man you be! God continue to bless and keep you."

theonlychigul said:

"Happy birthday to our brother.....you take care of him well Anita...God bless you both."

bedroommatters said:

"Awwwwwwwwwww!!!! I love his intro. Happy birthday world famous Ikechukwu May God continue to bless and increase you on every side sir. We celebrate you."

Real Warri Pikin and hubby are getting married again in 2023

Legit.ng reported how Real Warri Pikin left many of her fans gushing after she took to social media to announce she was getting married for a second time to her husband.

According to the comedian, she and her hubby would renew their marital vows in April 2023, making it their 10th wedding anniversary.

Sharing lovely pictures of her and her man, Warri Pikin revealed that she and her husband's second wedding would be done the way they have always wanted.

