Skit maker Emmanuella has shared a new video of her looking all different as she happily vibed to a song

Emmanuella, who made it to fame as a child celebrity, was seen rocking a braided hairstyle as she seems to have ditched the low-cut hairstyle she was known for

Her new video has left many talking online, as many of her fans and followers couldn't help but comment on her new look

Popular skit maker Emmanuella has caused a buzz with a new video she shared on social media as she looked all different.

In the new video, she shared on her social media timeline, the once upon child celebrity was seen happing vibing to a song.

Emmanuella happily vibes to a song. Credit: @officialemmanuella

Source: Instagram

Many of her fans were quick to notice her braided hairstyle as against her popular low-cut style, which she was known for.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Emmanuella's new look

Many of the young skit maker's fans couldn't hide their surprise as many commented on her rapid growth. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

joychimamanda200:

"This pikin literally grew up in our eyes o"

yo_reeta_abujarealtor:

"Ah Emma dear when did you grow this much? even making hair too wow ,, kids this days with rapid growth ❤️❤️ Weldon nwa."

dadavidgram:

"I feel old ."

tyga_x_x_x:

"This girl grow up for my face sha I can’t forget her first comedy ❤️❤️❤️ I suppose don marry o haaa why am I still single ❤️."

wande_richie_0507:

"Before we know emmanuella will marry and leave us ."

official_jtwist:

"E be like say I done dey old ooh."

queenofficial4real:

"That is how this babe go marry for our face ooo the growth is wow❤️."

Throwback video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel leaves many gushing

Emmanuella stirred fun memories as a compilation of her old and new videos alongside her uncle, Mark Angel, made the timelines.

The young actor, known to be among the pioneers of content creation and skit making in Nigeria, got many appreciating her growth with a review of how she started.

The clip making the rounds online featured Emmanuella from when she was a little girl creating comic skits like ‘This is not my real Face’, to her early teens.

Source: Legit.ng