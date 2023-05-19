“250 Million Kwe”: Viral Chat of Portable Zazu Revealing the Cost of His G-Wagon Causes a Stir
- Controversial singer Portable Zazu, in a viral chat, has revealed his newly acquired G-Wagon cost N250 million
- While he didn't reveal if he paid for it, however hinted at it being given to him for his ambassador role with Unique Motors
- The singer's revelation has, however, stirred reactions from netizens, especially those who believed he paid for it
Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu's G-Wagon continues to be a topic of discussion on social media as many continue to wonder how he could afford it.
In a viral chat with Instagram blogger Gossipmilltv, Portable revealed the G-Wagon cost N250 million. He, however, didn't say if he paid for it.
However, in the chat, Portable gave a hint about the car being given to him due to his ambassador role with Unique Motors.
See the chat below:
Netizens react as Portable says his G-Wagon cost N250m
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the singer's revelation. See the comments below:
mrlilgaga:
"Portable is the richest musician in Nigeria."
uncleefezyng:
"Portable just be survival if na only music he for don de forgotten but he stick to madness and e de pay."
paulagram__:
"Person say him car cost 250Million you dey argue for comment section na your papa money ??? ."
amarah.shuga:
"Portable no get reach 250 million for him account,you fit still come argue."
black_caramel_001:
"I no Dey follow rich people Dey argue ."
kcc011:
"Odeberu olorun portable (fear God Portable)"
tayorcruz:
"First of all how much is portable worth??… even the devil knows that can isn’t up to 50m."
pablogrey001:
"Them don scam my guy ."
thompson08144:
"I’d rather drive CLA Portable G wagon interior is just like Akoto."
Portable shouts as female manager nearly crashes his G-Wagon
A viral video showed the moment Portable shouted at the top of his voice after his manager Stelizza, who he permitted to drive the G-Wagon, nearly crashed it.
The singer, who was seen beside the luxury vehicle, was heard bragging about how the tyre of a G-Wagon could buy a Toyota Corolla.
This was days after Portable's signees were seen washing his G-Wagon in front of his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state.
