Controversial singer Portable Zazu, in a viral chat, has revealed his newly acquired G-Wagon cost N250 million

While he didn't reveal if he paid for it, however hinted at it being given to him for his ambassador role with Unique Motors

The singer's revelation has, however, stirred reactions from netizens, especially those who believed he paid for it

Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu's G-Wagon continues to be a topic of discussion on social media as many continue to wonder how he could afford it.

In a viral chat with Instagram blogger Gossipmilltv, Portable revealed the G-Wagon cost N250 million. He, however, didn't say if he paid for it.

Netizens react as Portable reveals how much his G-Wagon cost. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, in the chat, Portable gave a hint about the car being given to him due to his ambassador role with Unique Motors.

See the chat below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react as Portable says his G-Wagon cost N250m

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the singer's revelation. See the comments below:

mrlilgaga:

"Portable is the richest musician in Nigeria."

uncleefezyng:

"Portable just be survival if na only music he for don de forgotten but he stick to madness and e de pay."

paulagram__:

"Person say him car cost 250Million you dey argue for comment section na your papa money ??? ."

amarah.shuga:

"Portable no get reach 250 million for him account,you fit still come argue."

black_caramel_001:

"I no Dey follow rich people Dey argue ."

kcc011:

"Odeberu olorun portable (fear God Portable)"

tayorcruz:

"First of all how much is portable worth??… even the devil knows that can isn’t up to 50m."

pablogrey001:

"Them don scam my guy ."

thompson08144:

"I’d rather drive CLA Portable G wagon interior is just like Akoto."

Portable shouts as female manager nearly crashes his G-Wagon

A viral video showed the moment Portable shouted at the top of his voice after his manager Stelizza, who he permitted to drive the G-Wagon, nearly crashed it.

The singer, who was seen beside the luxury vehicle, was heard bragging about how the tyre of a G-Wagon could buy a Toyota Corolla.

This was days after Portable's signees were seen washing his G-Wagon in front of his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng