“250 Million Kwe”: Viral Chat of Portable Zazu Revealing the Cost of His G-Wagon Causes a Stir
by  Olumide Alake
  • Controversial singer Portable Zazu, in a viral chat, has revealed his newly acquired G-Wagon cost N250 million
  • While he didn't reveal if he paid for it, however hinted at it being given to him for his ambassador role with Unique Motors
  • The singer's revelation has, however, stirred reactions from netizens, especially those who believed he paid for it

Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu's G-Wagon continues to be a topic of discussion on social media as many continue to wonder how he could afford it.

In a viral chat with Instagram blogger Gossipmilltv, Portable revealed the G-Wagon cost N250 million. He, however, didn't say if he paid for it.

Portable
Netizens react as Portable reveals how much his G-Wagon cost. Credit: @portablebaeby
Source: Instagram

However, in the chat, Portable gave a hint about the car being given to him due to his ambassador role with Unique Motors.

See the chat below:

Netizens react as Portable says his G-Wagon cost N250m

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the singer's revelation. See the comments below:

mrlilgaga:

"Portable is the richest musician in Nigeria."

uncleefezyng:

"Portable just be survival if na only music he for don de forgotten but he stick to madness and e de pay."

paulagram__:

"Person say him car cost 250Million you dey argue for comment section na your papa money ??? ."

amarah.shuga:

"Portable no get reach 250 million for him account,you fit still come argue."

black_caramel_001:

"I no Dey follow rich people Dey argue ."

kcc011:

"Odeberu olorun portable (fear God Portable)"

tayorcruz:

"First of all how much is portable worth??… even the devil knows that can isn’t up to 50m."

pablogrey001:

"Them don scam my guy ."

thompson08144:

"I’d rather drive CLA Portable G wagon interior is just like Akoto."

Portable shouts as female manager nearly crashes his G-Wagon

A viral video showed the moment Portable shouted at the top of his voice after his manager Stelizza, who he permitted to drive the G-Wagon, nearly crashed it.

The singer, who was seen beside the luxury vehicle, was heard bragging about how the tyre of a G-Wagon could buy a Toyota Corolla.

This was days after Portable's signees were seen washing his G-Wagon in front of his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng

