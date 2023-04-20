Davido is still promoting his Timeless album and continues to share priceless information about how the project came to be

During a recent carpool session with journalist, Larry Madowo, the singer revealed that he recorded a total of 62 songs for Timeless

According to Davido, it was difficult streamlining the songs to just 17 that eventually made the cut, and netizens had mixed reactions to his revelation

Singer Davido has gotten tongues rolling on social media after sharing yet another interesting piece of information as it concerns his album, Timeless.

The 30BG hitmaker joined BBC journalist, Larry Madowo, for a carpool session where they got to talk about the project, among other topics.

Davido reveals he recorded 62 songs for Timeless. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, a portion of the interview making the rounds online captured the moment Davido revealed that he recorded a total of 62 songs for the Timeless album.

According to Davido, his next album is already complete. The singer said out of the 62 songs, he and his team members had to streamline the tracks before eventually settling for the final 17 that made the cut.

The singer admitted that selecting the songs was the most difficult part as he found himself falling in and out of love with some tracks, which caused confusion about which ones should be released.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react to Davido’s revelation

Davido's revelation did not go down well with some netizens who expressed their doubs.

shallyboy01 said:

"Biggest capper ."

nwa_bu_nwa_ said:

"Stop the cap ."

itzblinkz_baba said:

"One of the hardest decisions to make no cap ."

ashumppie said:

"Cap wey wear Cap ."

thefavoredg said:

"Huh don’t think u will get the pity streams you got with this one again."

