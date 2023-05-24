Videos and pictures from the venue of the APC Youth presidential inauguration concert venue have emerged online

According to the reports, the event, which will take place on Thursday, May 25, will witness some popular singers from the entertainment industry

Pictures from the venue, which will take place at the MKO Abiola Stadium, have stirred reactions online

The stage is set for the presidential inauguration concert of the youth wing in the All Progressives Congress (APC), which will take place on Thursday, May 25, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

New videos and pictures from the concert venue have emerged on social media, showing that all is set.

Inauguration concert to take place on Thursday, May 25. Credit: @renewedhopeconcerttwitter@concert2023

As of the time of this report, there are no official details of the artists who will perform at the concert.

According to the information provided, admission to the event is strictly by invitation via a delegate system.

Below are more details to know about the Renew Hope Concert:

See videos and pictures from the event venue:

Below are pictures of Seyi Tinubu and other members at the concert venue:

Netizens react to pictures and videos from APC Renew Hope Concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

beebee_78:

"Chai, this concert go badt!!!! Do we have a line up?"

omega08033;

'This is beautiful and impressive God bless Tinubu's supporters God bless Nigeria youths."

muchman16

"I go branch tomorrow. Well done guys."

im_eminencies:

"Omo.. This Ada is very beautiful and has a cute smile."

dayo_d_one1:

"Am I really going to miss this great concert. Someone should please sponsor me."

SADIQOLAIWOLA:

"Nigerians believe it all Hope will be Renewed by the President elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu let's join hands to make Nigeria great again."

oegold04:

"The righteous shall rejoice always God bless Nigeria ."

Eniola visits concert venue

