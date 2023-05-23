Controversial broadcaster, Nedu Wazobia asserted that most women who criticised Regina Daniels for being the 6th wife would queue up if Ned Nwoko issued a mass marriage

He mentioned this in the latest edition of his famous podcast, The Honest Bunch, in response to those who had criticized the actress

According to Nedu, most of the women who opposed Regina Daniels’ marriage with the elderly billionaire would gladly go on board

Controversial on-air personality Nedu Wazobia has claimed that the majority of women who chastised actress Regina Daniels for marrying the elderly millionaire would gladly do the same if given the chance.

He revealed that if Ned announced that he wanted to marry numerous wives, a long queue of Nigerian women would emerge.

OAP Nedu talks about Nigerian women and their interest in Regina Daniels' marriage Credit: @reginadaniels @nedu_official

Nedu discussed his opinions on the current edition of the "Honest Bunch" podcast he co-hosted with his friends.

In his words:

"Shoutout to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels. When the whole thing came on social media, everybody went berserk. Everybody was like, ‘What is Regina Daniels thinking?’

"But everybody is praying to God of Regina Daniels. If Ned Nwoko comes now and say ‘every Lagos girl I want to marry all of you one by one.’ Plenty of girls will queue up.

"I saw one post the other day, some weeks ago, where Ned Nwoko opened the door [for Regina Daniels], everybody dey say ‘Awnn! Couple goals. God when?"

Nedu went on to say that if a young guy had married an older lady, the widespread impression would have been that he did it for money.

Watch his video below

Internet users react to Nedu's podcast

winie_of_lagos:

"Las las you dey talk true."

enytan78:

"Nedu las las na u go divide dis country ."

remigrapher:

"I go like de this podcast one day.. I get plenty yarns with people Wey I don work with especially artistes."

lanre9777:

"Your mouth too sweet ."

abiggichi8:

"Ndi honestbunch be throwing stones up and down! LOL."

Source: Legit.ng