Nigerian singer Davido revealed that in the early days of his career, people thought he thrived because of his father's affluence

The singer noted that people like 'grass to grace' stories, but he never lacked anything because his father was wealthy

Davido also added that to prove he was passionate about music, he became rebellious at a point in his life

Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido opened up in an interview about the early days of his career.

On his background, the Unavailable crooner disclosed that many people undermined his career by saying his father had a hand in his songs going viral because of his wealth.

Davido talks about early days of his career Photo credit: @davido/@real923la

Source: Instagram

According to him, people love 'grass to grace' story, especially when they are talking about how they made it.

In his case, Davido never lacked anything because of his father, and to show how passionate he was, the singer left their $60m (N27bn) mansion and slept in his friend's studio.

Despite his discomfort and plea for him to return home, Davido kept staying at his friend's studio to prove his point.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's story about his career

donalds_bank:

"I like the fact that he’s not subduing his wealthy background for anything. If I was so, I will acknowledge it anywhere I go to.

"That’s why he always has alot of people around…he just wants to experience life in different ways"

sammi_onahi:

"Thank God this one isn't romancing poverty. Cos lately everyone becomes "Used to be Homeless" Immediately they make it."

chommiekinder:

"It's David's switch for me !!! Americana to Naija English "

veedee_allurebeautystudio:

"David’s father tried all he could."

osato_official:

"When you have this burning desire to succeed, your background (rich/poor) doesn’t matter irrespective - you just fly!"

nikkynaz:

":Determination, focus , sacrifice "

temmy_91:

"We are tired of suffering stories and thats on period OBO"

Davido reveals inspiration behind Timeless album cover art

Nigerian singer Davido loved his son Ifeanyi, and his death last year was a huge blow to him.

On March 31, the DMW boss released a new album Timeless, still trending on the charts, and he explained the inspiration behind the album cover art.

Davido disclosed that his late son loved nature and trees, and his best animal was the Elephant, which birthed the cover art.

Source: Legit.ng