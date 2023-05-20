Almost two months after Davido released Timeless album, fans are still listening to it like it's brand new

In an interview, Davido revealed that the album cover art is tied to his late son Ifeanyi who passed away last year

According to the singer, his son loved nature, and his best animal was the Elephant

Nigerian singer Davido loved his son Ifeanyi, and his death last year was a huge blow to him.

Om March 31, the DMW boss revealed a new album Timeless, still trending on the charts, and he recently explained the inspiration behind the album cover art.

Davido talks about Ifeanyi in emotional interview Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido disclosed that his late son loved nature and trees, and his best animal was the Elephant, which birthed the cover art.

He added that a bird on the tree to the left on the cover represents Ifeanyi as the boy was with him while he recorded some of the songs on the album.

On the album itself, Davido said he wanted to make timeless music, one that, in twenty years, would still have the same effect as when it first came out.

The singer cited an example of how he picks songs he made thirteen years ago whenever he performs, and it's the same crowd reaction.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davidp's video

minah_mikun:

"Sorrows sorrows prayers "

i.nwankpa:

"So sad, Davido still feels the pain of Ify, so touching."

ramatdaniy:

"The pain in his voice Wishing him strength always❤️"

juliet.ifeanyi.1004:

"Love you David. Take heart."

browniwales:

"Stay strong OBO"

shanny_pewpew:

"You will never know how it feels to lose someone you love so much until it happens to you Sending light and lots of hugs to @davido ❤️"

vitu911:

"You are strong man @davido ️ hes always looking after you and chi ❤️❤️❤️"

Davido celebrates Chioma on 28th birthday

Davido's wife Chef Chi turned 28 on April 30, and his post about her on his Instagram page melted hearts.

The singer shared a photo taken with his woman, from what is presumably their wedding as he gushed over her.

Davido tagged Chioma his right hand and go-to person while assuring her that their love is forever.

Source: Legit.ng