Davido's Isreal recently decided to go back to school, and he seems to be adjusting nicely to the student life

Sharin an update with his followers, the logistics manager posted a photo of himself on the school premises

While some netizens were concerned about Isreal's schooling, others read meaning to his caption

Davido's Isreal DMW did not let school stop him from giving his usual updates on social media.

On his Instagram page, the singer's logistics manager shared a photo of him dressed in just pants and a shirt on his school premises.

Davido's Isreal shares photo from school Photo credit: @isrealdmw

As he fondly called, Juju held a book, signifying that he was headed to or from class.

Davido's logistics manager captioned the photo with:

"When a gun is seen with a rich man, it is for protection, but when seen with a poor man, it is for robbery. Use ur head my brother."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Isreal's post

poco_lee's profile picture:

"U wan start Robbery ??? no go let ur caption put u for trouble!!!"

kart__nation:

"Juju dun drop great quote"

mcmonicacfrn:

"U Dey do phd?"

iamtrinityguy:

"Juju the professor ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

john_cloud01:

"Normally, correct quote no suppose pass like this "

lifestyle_kingbc:

"Juju this your caption enter "

stanley_6_to_6:

"Are you sure Davido will not suspend you again because of the caption, because this quote is very heavy."

collins_victor9980:

"Even juju Dey drop motivational quote…. This life sha ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

deridaz_fanpage:

"I never ever see simple celebrity like JUJU! Grace."

iamlyon7:

"Hope say the book dey enter head? No go dey shout ma Oga ma Oga for inside class oo"

Isreal DMW finally reunites with Davido via video call

Music star Davido's logistic manager Isreal DMW was excited to return to the singer's good books as they finally reunited via a video call.

Isreal DMW had made headlines after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram following a post he allegedly made about influencer Enioluwa.

Davido also paid N800k to a vendor, who called out Isreal on social media.

All of these now seem to be in the past as Isreal took to his Insta-stories to share a screenshot of him having a video call with Davido.

