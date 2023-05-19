Internationally Afrobeat sensation Davido has sparked reactions online after he recently revealed during an interview the three foreign artists that are his dream collaboration

Davido, during the interview, also revealed that he is currently working with U.S/Canadian rapper Drake and the U.K singer Ed Sheeran and they were set to be on his next album

However, the OBO was quick to note that Harry Styles, Rihanna and Drake had been his foreign dream collabos

Ace Nigerian singer, Davido has sparked emotions online with some revelations he recently made during an interview in Dubai, UAE.

The Afrobeat maestro shared during his interview with Kris Fade on Radio Dubai, where he shared that his dream international collaboration would be Harry Styles, Rihanna and Drake.

Nigerian singer Davidio reveals during an interview his international dream collaboration. Photo credit: @davido/@badgalriri/@teddysphotos

Source: Instagram

Davido also shared that he was working on a new project featuring U.S./Canadian rapper Drake and another with U.K. singer Ed Sheeran.

The Nigerian Afrobeat artist at first didn't want to reveal this collaboration but was pressed by Kris Fade and his co-host to share with them.

The pair also told Davido they wanted to learn how to speak Pidgin English because of its smooth savoury effect off the tongue.

Watch the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Davido's revelation about his international dream collaboration

@timeless_tiomoney:

"The king of Afrobeats ."

@bawo_bodybuilder:

Say them go feel it, them go run it now. them go hold it. Them go.

@i.am._bright:

"Can’t fcking wait for all this collabs."

@_elvysss:

"We cant wait."

@__e.p.h.r.a.i.m:

"There no one he can't get on a song..... The fcking greatest."

@mr.azeezofficial:

"Davido can get anyone on a song that’s why he’s the Afrobeats G.O.A.T."

@whitney_icey:

"A King @davido please I can’t wait to hear all the songggg."

@iamprinzsheddy:

"The biggest Artist in Africa. The greatest ever to do it."

Davido slams the narrative that Drake gave Afrobeat its shine, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Davido has sparked reactions online after a recent interview in the United States went viral.

During the interview, OBO spoke about Afrobeat and the genre's growth. While he also addressed the popular narrative that American rapper Drake is responsible for the global recognition the genre currently enjoys.

Davido said yes, that's a popular narrative, but he disagrees because Afrobeat was already huge before Drake collaborated with Afrobeat artists.

Source: Legit.ng