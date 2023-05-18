An Islamic cleric, Sheik Saidi Shittu, has revealed that the late actor, Murphy Afolabi, died a proper Muslim

According to him in a video, the late actor held his religion tightly because of MC Oluomo's influence

Shittu noted that despite how MC Oluomo is perceived by people, he doesn't joke with his five daily prayers

Popular Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, passed away recently and was buried according to Islamic rites.

While there have been rumours that the late movie star didn't die a Muslim, a cleric, Sheik Saidi Shittu, has cleared the air.

Cleric talks about MC Oluomo and Murphy Afolabi's relationship Photo credit: @mcoluomo/@murphyafolabi20

Shittu, in a video, disclosed that the late Afolabi was close to ex-National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo, who did not play with his five daily prayers as a Muslim.

He added that anyone around MC Oluomo, who is a Muslim, would pray, and Afolabi had a great love for him, hence the influence.

The cleric also said that despite his nightlife and other things MC Oluomo does that make people judge him, he is a good Muslim.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of cleric talking about late Murphy and MC Oluomo

king_said01:

"Lol, wetin religion go cause ehn. Last last everybody na man of God. Have a personal relationship with ‘your God’.There is no ‘mouthpiece and Vessel’ to God, na wetin all man go chop them dey find."

crystal_zainab:

"The most important tin is to be a good person either a traditionalist, Muslim or Christian."

sister_miraclel:

"If you like dey do evil and pray 100 times, God nor dey answer."

themoj_gram:

"So because our forefathers/accentors no be Muslims or Christians I mean say they all went to hell."

mide_olm:

"Nawa o when Alfa or Muslim people start to dey approve paradise for people bayi ."

alexokpa1:

"When a man don chop bribe wey pass him power, he will speak in an unknown tongue."

Murphy Afolabi's son begs for forgiveness at his funeral

Murphy Afolabi's tragic death shocked everyone, and one of his children spoke at his funeral on May 15.

The young man, who is reportedly the actor's first child, revealed that the late actor did so much for him as a father before his demise.

Seeking Afolabi's forgiveness, he added that he knows he offended his father and hopes his transition to the great beyond will come with mercy from him.

